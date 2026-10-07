Nana Akua Addo has repeatedly used African red carpets to showcase Ghanaian creativity on a global scale

The Ghanaian actress and style icon described the AMVCA as her personal 'Met Gala', a strategy that earned her international recognition

Her 2024 AMVCA 3D-printed couture look landed her a BBC interview, putting African creative talent at the centre of the story

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Nana Akua Addo has built a reputation that goes far beyond Ghanaian screens.

Through a series of career-defining red carpet appearances, the actress and style icon has used fashion as cultural diplomacy, turning every major awards night into a platform for Ghanaian identity and African creativity.

Nana Akua Addo slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo's Cathedral Gown at the 2026 AMVCA

At this year's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Nana arrived in a towering, architectural gown inspired by Cologne Cathedral.

The look became one of the defining fashion moments of the entire evening and attracted coverage from publications well outside Ghana.

It proved that a Ghanaian celebrity could bring the conceptual storytelling and dramatic scale normally reserved for the world's biggest fashion events to an African red carpet.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nana Akua Addo's 3D-printed couture moment at the 10th AMVCA

For the 10th AMVCA in Lagos in 2024, Nana stepped out in a dramatic 3D-printed leafy gown paired with a sculptural Heidilee Echo hat.

The look was put together with Ghanaian stylist Yoli Koomson and generated widespread online attention, including a discussion in a BBC interview. African creative talent was firmly at the centre of the conversation she sparked.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nana Akua Addo's Ghana Coat of Arms eagle dress

At the 2019 Glitz Style Awards, Nana appeared in a striking silver creation featuring two large eagle figures styled to represent Ghana's coat of arms.

Rather than simply wearing national colours, she translated a national symbol into couture, making Ghanaian identity an explicit part of the fashion statement.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nana Akua Addo treats the AMVCA as Her African Met Gala

Nana has been open about her philosophy: she regards the AMVCA red carpet as her personal Met Gala, a stage for showcasing African beauty, culture and heritage. She has acknowledged that while her acting career was not immediately generating the international attention she wanted, her approach to fashion began opening doors beyond Ghana's borders.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nana Akua Addo: Shifting expectations for Ghanaian Red-Carpet Fashion

Across the years, Nana has consistently incorporated dramatic silhouettes, African references and unconventional couture into her appearances, almost always with Ghanaian creative talent behind the work. Ghanaian media have credited her with helping bring Ghanaian fashion into the broader African fashion conversation, raising the bar for what a Ghanaian celebrity's red-carpet appearance can mean.

Nana Akua Addo's real contribution is that she turned the red carpet into a vehicle for Ghanaian cultural visibility. One dress alone does not build that kind of influence; it is the sustained, deliberate storytelling across every appearance that has made the world ask who she is. And if her stated ambition is anything to go by, the Met Gala itself is next on her list.

Mona Gucci comments on Nana Akua's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mona Gucci’s public message of support for childhood friend Nana Akua Addo after reports that the actress was hospitalised following an alleged assault by her husband.

Gucci urged Addo not to face the pain alone and reassured her that the incident did not diminish her talent or worth.

Her post also ended with a cryptic warning aimed at the person who had hurt her friend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh