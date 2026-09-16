Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced the new pathway on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, via its official X page

The route targets carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other skilled trades workers needed to address critical labour shortages

Nigeria ranks fourth globally for new Canadian permanent residents, making the announcement particularly relevant amid the ongoing 'japa' wave

Canada has opened a dedicated immigration route for skilled tradespeople from across the world, including Nigerians working in carpentry, plumbing, machining and related technical fields.

Canada identifies the shortage of skilled trades workers as an urgent issue requiring attention. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The agency called on workers with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the available pathways into the country.

In its post, the IRCC wrote: "Canada is looking for skilled tradespeople, including carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to help build homes, strengthen our workforce and support critical infrastructure across the country."

It further encouraged prospective applicants: "If you have the training, credentials and experience in the skilled trades we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

How Canada's express entry system works

The new route is tied to Canada's Express Entry system, the country's primary online platform for managing permanent residence applications from skilled foreign workers. Through this system, the government runs category-based selection rounds that focus on specific occupations where labour shortages have been identified.

The latest round centres on the construction and infrastructure sector, reflecting mounting concerns about Canada's ability to build sufficient housing and sustain essential services across the country.

Why Canada is targeting skilled trades workers

Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Marc Miller, had previously flagged the shortage of skilled trades workers as a pressing challenge requiring immediate attention.

He noted that part of the solution lay in supporting the construction sector's ability to recruit and retain the workers it needs.

Global News quoted Miller as saying:

"This round of category-based selection recognises these skilled trades' workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada."

For Ghanaians considering relocating under the ongoing 'japa' wave, a Nigerian slang term referring to leaving one's home country in search of better opportunities, the new pathway could offer a more direct route to permanent residency.

Ghana currently ranks globally among source countries for new Canadian permanent residents, with thousands continuing to arrive in 2026.

Applicants who meet the required qualifications and credentials in the targeted trade categories stand to benefit most from the new category-based selection round.

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Source: YEN.com.gh