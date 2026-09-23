Coach JE Sarpong has raised concerns about the exclusion of outfield Ghana Premier League players from the Black Stars squad

Only Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare earned a call-up among locally based players for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Sarpong argued that the pattern of overlooking home-based players sends a troubling signal about the domestic league

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Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has raised fresh concerns about the consistent omission of Ghana Premier League players from the Black Stars setup, warning that the practice sends a damaging message about the quality of domestic football.

His comments follow the release of Ghana's 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Of the entire group, Benjamin Asare was the only locally based player to earn a call-up, with no home-based outfield players making the cut.

Veteran coach JE Sarpong questions why Ghana Premier League players were overlooked by the Black Stars technical team. Photo credit @GhanaLeague/X and Luke Hales/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Sarpong's concerns over GPL players' snub

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Sarpong argued that consistently bypassing players competing in the Ghana Premier League creates uncertainty around the league's credibility.

He challenged the logic of overlooking local talent, only for those same players to receive national team recognition shortly after securing contracts abroad.

"We don't know whether the local league is good or not because of the absence of the local boys," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"They say the local boys are not good enough to play in the Black Stars, but it is the same boys who travel and, after one or two years, suddenly get invited to the national team," he added.

The experienced coach suggested that the pattern raises a fundamental question: if players are deemed unready while competing locally, why does a move abroad so quickly change that assessment?

Motivation and league perception at stake

Beyond the immediate squad selection, Sarpong expressed concern about the broader consequences for the domestic game.

He believes that rewarding deserving home-based players with national team opportunities would serve as meaningful motivation for those continuing to compete in Ghana while also providing a more honest measure of the Ghana Premier League's standard.

Without that recognition, he argues, players and fans alike may draw their own conclusions about how the league is perceived by those in charge of the national setup.

Ghana is scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia as part of their opening fixtures in the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

Ayew joins list of Black Stars withdrawals

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will begin its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign with a depleted squad after several players withdrew from Carlos Queiroz’s team.

Captain Jordan Ayew became the latest player to pull out after Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh