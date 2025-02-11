All about Ryan Gosling's dad, Thomas Gosling and their complicated relationship

Ryan Gosling's dad, Thomas Gosling, is a Canadian salesman and businessman. His son, Ryan Gosling, is a critically acclaimed actor best known for his roles as Ken on Barbie and Noah in The Notebook. Although Ryan finds immense joy in fatherhood, his relationship with his father remains complicated.

Key takeaways

Ryan Gosling's parents divorced when he was 13 years old.

His mother, Donna, raised him and her sister, Mandi, single-handedly.

Thomas Gosling's profile summary

Full name Thomas Ray Gosling Gender Male Year of birth 1953 Age 72 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Cornwall, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Father George Gosling Mother Mary Yvette Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Donna Wilson Children 2 Occupation Salesman, businessman

Who is Ryan Gosling's dad (Thomas Gosling)?

Thomas Ray Gosling is a salesman and businessman. He was born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, in 1953 and is about 72 years old as of 2025.

Thomas is a Canadian citizen of mixed heritage, with French Canadian, English, German, Irish, and Scottish ancestry. He and his family were members of the Mormon Church, and Ryan has stated that the religion influenced their daily routines and values.

In 1980, Thomas married Donna Wilson, a secretary. The pair welcomed two children, Ryan and Mandi.

When Ryan was young, the Gosling family relocated to Burlington, Ontario. While there, Thomas Gosling worked as a salesman for a paper company. He eventually launched his own business, a marketing and sales consulting firm.

Donna and Thomas Gosling divorced around 1993 when Ryan was 13 years old, and their mother raised him and his sister Mandi.

Ryan Gosling's relationship with his father

Ryan Gosling has occasionally mentioned his complex relationship with his father. He has occasionally spoken up about how his parents' divorce affected him. In a 2015 interview with The Guardian about his 2014 film Lost River, Ryan stated:

Lost River was a visualisation of my emotions at the time. Everything was demolished.

He continued:

Well, the environment in Detroit can be threatening and ominous, and it reminded me of a feeling I had when I was a kid. Because my mother wasn’t just a single mother, she was also very beautiful. And men were like wolves. Just walking down the street with her was scary. There was a predatory vibe.

When Ryan Gosling was asked what his mom thought of the film, the celebrated actor said she liked it as she has always been his greatest supporter. However, when the interviewer asked what his dad thought of the film, Ryan responded:

Can we stick to film questions?.. Yeah, he wasn't so involved.

Lost River, Ryan's directorial debut, follows a single mother and her two sons as they strive to keep their family intact. Given how little Ryan has talked about his father, the 2014 film offers an intriguing peek into his thoughts following his parents' divorce and his relationship with him.

Sources close to the family have occasionally hinted that Thomas desires to reconcile with his son. However, the Canadian celebrity has rarely discussed their relationship publicly, maintaining a level of privacy that leaves most of the story open to speculation.

The strained relationship between Ryan and his father often contrasts with his close bond with his mother. Ryan's mom, Donna Gosling, has attended several red-carpet events with her son and is frequently referenced in interviews as a pivotal figure in his life.

Donna even quit her work as a secretary to homeschool Ryan for a year while he was having problems at school due to ADHD, which made it difficult for him to focus and also led to bullying.

FAQs

Who is Ryan Gosling? He is a Canadian actor and film director. How old is Ryan Gosling? The actor is 44 years old as of 2025. He was born on 12 November 1980 in London, Ontario, Canada. Who is Ryan Gosling's dad? His dad is Thomas Ray Gosling, a Canadian salesman and businessman, How old is Ryan Gosling's dad? His dad is about 72 years old as of 2025. He was born in 1953 in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. How many siblings does Ryan have? The acclaimed actor has one, a sister named Mandi Gosling, who is a producer and casting director. When did Ryan Gosling's parents divorce? They divorced in 1993, and his mother raised him and his sister. Who is Ryan Gosling's stepdad? His stepdad is Valerio Attanasio. He was seen accompanying Ryan during the 2024 Oscars.

Ryan Gosling's dad, Thomas, is a Canadian businessman and salesman. Since his divorce from his ex-wife, Donna, he has experienced a strained relationship with his son.

