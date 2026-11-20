Business registration in Ghana starts from GH¢130 for sole proprietorships, while partnerships and limited liability companies attract higher fees depending on their registration categories

Applicants must provide a valid Ghana Card, proposed business name, residential and business addresses, contact information and additional documents depending on their business structure

The registration process involves checking the availability of a business name, completing the appropriate forms, paying the required fees and obtaining official registration documents

Registering a business in Ghana is an important step for individuals who want to establish their own enterprises, operate legally and expand their business activities.

How much it costs to register a business in Ghana in 2026 and documents needed. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) is responsible for registering businesses in Ghana, including sole proprietorships, partnerships and limited liability companies.

In 2026, the cost of registering a business starts from GH¢130 for a sole proprietorship, while individuals establishing companies are required to pay higher fees depending on the type of business.

Business owners must also comply with annual renewal and filing requirements to maintain their registration status.

Requirements and fees for business registration in Ghana

Individuals planning to register businesses in Ghana must first determine the appropriate business structure.

A sole proprietorship is generally suitable for individuals who want to operate businesses independently, while partnerships allow two or more people to establish a business together.

Limited liability companies provide a separate legal structure and are commonly used by businesses with shareholders.

According to the Office of the Registrar of Companies, applicants generally need the following:

Valid Ghana Card

Tax Identification Number (TIN), where applicable

Proposed business name

GhanaPost GPS digital address

Residential and business addresses

Active telephone number and email address

Details of business owners, directors or shareholders, where applicable

Applicants registering limited liability companies may also need to provide incorporation documents, details of their stated capital and information about beneficial owners.

The ORC has published the following fees for business registration and related services in 2026.

Registration type Official fee Sole proprietorship GH¢130 Partnership GH¢270 Company limited by shares GH¢585 Company limited by guarantee GH¢490 Business name search GH¢30 Annual business name renewal GH¢70 Annual partnership renewal GH¢100 Filing of company annual returns GH¢175

Companies limited by shares are also required to pay capital duty equivalent to 1% of their stated capital.

The fees listed cover standard registration and filing services. Applicants who request optional expedited services or additional documents may be required to pay extra charges.

How to register a business in Ghana

The process of registering a business in Ghana involves several steps, beginning with choosing a business structure and checking whether the proposed business name is available.

Step 1: Choose your business structure

Decide whether to register as a sole proprietor, partnership or limited liability company. This determines the forms, supporting documents and registration fees required.

Step 2: Conduct a business name search

Visit the ORC or use its available registration services to check whether your preferred business name is available.

The proposed name must meet the Registrar's naming requirements before it can be approved.

Step 3: Complete the registration forms

Obtain and complete the appropriate registration forms.

Sole proprietors must complete Form A, while partnerships and limited liability companies have separate forms and incorporation requirements.

Step 4: Submit the required documents

Submit the completed forms together with the necessary identification documents and information about the business.

Applicants may also be required to provide additional details about directors, shareholders and beneficial owners.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees

Pay the applicable fees through an authorised payment channel and retain the payment receipt for reference.

The amount payable depends on the business structure and any additional services requested.

Step 6: Obtain your business registration certificate

Once the application has been examined and approved, the ORC issues the appropriate registration certificate and supporting documents.

Business owners can then complete any additional tax registration and licensing requirements that apply to their operations.

Applicants can visit the official ORC website at https://orc.gov.gh for further information about registration procedures, forms and fees.

Business renewal and penalties in Ghana

Registering a business does not eliminate the requirement to maintain its registration status.

Sole proprietorships and partnerships must renew their registrations annually, while incorporated companies are required to file annual returns.

Businesses that fail to meet these obligations may face penalties or risk removal from the official register.

The ORC has announced that business names left unrenewed by 17 January 2027 will be considered lapsed and removed from its register.

Business owners are therefore encouraged to renew their registrations on time and maintain accurate business records.

Disclaimer: The fees provided are based on the Office of the Registrar of Companies' published 2026 schedule. Applicants should confirm the latest charges and requirements with the ORC before making payments.

Land registration process in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Landowners in Ghana must follow the Lands Commission's registration procedures to secure legal documentation for their property and reduce the risk of ownership disputes.

The registration process involves conducting an official land search, obtaining a site plan, preparing an indenture and submitting the required documents for verification.

Applicants must complete the necessary registration procedures and obtain their registered deed or land title certificate from the Lands Commission after successful processing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh