China Media Group (CMG) suspended La Liga broadcasts after taking issue with remarks attributed to Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé

CMG confirmed on October 26 that it had suspended Mbappé-related content and advertising across Chinese platforms

Chinese companies Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground reportedly terminated their commercial agreements with the French striker

La Liga matches have been removed from Chinese television after China Media Group (CMG) refused to accept Real Madrid's response to a controversy surrounding forward Kylian Mbappé, leaving the dispute unresolved and broadcasts suspended indefinitely.

La Liga matches face a blackout in China over Kylian Mbappé's controversial comments. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Cheng Xin.

Source: Getty Images

China takes action against La Liga over Mbappé

According to Marca, CMG, China's state broadcaster, took the position that statements attributed to the 26-year-old were offensive to the Chinese people and went beyond acceptable limits of free expression.

The broadcaster announced on October 26 that it had suspended La Liga coverage, Mbappé-related content and his advertising within the country, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Real Madrid argued that Mbappé had not intended to cause offence and was expressing a personal view.

CMG's Sports and Youth Centre rejected that explanation outright and also pushed back against any suggestion that the club could separate itself from the controversy simply because the remarks were personal in nature.

"Until the club presents a satisfactory apology, there is nothing to talk about," the broadcaster's position was reported as being.

CMG has since confirmed that its restrictions will remain in place until it receives an apology it considers adequate from Real Madrid.

Commercial fallout for Mbappé in China

Beyond broadcasting, the controversy has had a direct impact on Mbappé's commercial footprint in the Asian market.

Chinese companies Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground have all reportedly terminated their commercial agreements with the French forward.

Restrictions have also been placed on his content across digital platforms within the country.

The suspension represents a considerable blow to La Liga's standing in China, which is one of the most valuable international markets for football broadcasters and commercial partners.

The impasse shows no sign of resolution, with CMG holding firm on its demand for a formal apology from the Spanish club before any reinstatement of coverage.

Why Mbappé lost the Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia had explained the voting process behind Harry Kane’s 2026 Ballon d’Or win.

He disclosed that the Bayern Munich striker narrowly beat Kylian Mbappé, with only a small gap separating them in the final vote.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh