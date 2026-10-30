Forbes estimates Ronaldo's net worth at $1.2 billion in 2026, putting him ahead of Messi in the wealth race

Ronaldo's projected 2026 earnings of $300 million are more than double Messi's $140 million, driven largely by his Al-Nassr deal

Despite trailing in overall wealth, Messi holds a narrow edge over Ronaldo in one key financial category

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Cristiano Ronaldo holds a financial lead over Lionel Messi in 2026, with Forbes placing the Portuguese forward's net worth at $1.2 billion against his Argentine rival's $1.1 billion.

The gap extends further when annual earnings are compared. Ronaldo is projected to earn $300 million in 2026, more than double Messi's estimated $140 million, a disparity that reflects the extraordinary value of his Saudi Arabian contract with Al-Nassr, which is reportedly worth in excess of $200 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's net worth has been compared, identifying the richest among the iconic duo. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed and Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's business empire drives the gap

Beyond his playing salary, Ronaldo, who recently reached 985 career goals, generates $65 million in off-field income through commercial partnerships with Nike, Binance and Herbalife, as well as his CR7 brand, which covers clothing, fragrances, hotels and fitness ventures.

Forbes has noted that he became the first active athlete in history to surpass $1 billion in career earnings, a milestone that underlines his commercial as well as sporting legacy.

His on-field earnings alone account for $235 million of his projected 2026 income, a figure largely attributable to his Al-Nassr deal.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus forward built much of his wealth through a career that spanned the top European leagues before his move to Saudi Arabia.

Messi's wealth built across multiple eras

Messi accumulated a significant portion of his fortune during his record-breaking years at FC Barcelona before subsequent moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

His MLS guaranteed compensation at Inter Miami stands at $28.3 million, according to the players' association, a considerably more modest figure than Ronaldo's Saudi contract.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds partnerships with Adidas, Mastercard, Michelob Ultra and Lay's, alongside business interests in MiM Hotels and real estate.

One detail that runs against the broader trend is worth noting. Despite trailing Ronaldo in net worth and total annual income, Messi slightly edges his rival in projected off-field earnings for 2026, with the Argentine maestro generating $70 million from commercial activity compared with Ronaldo's $65 million.

For now, however, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr deal creates a considerable earnings gap that keeps him ahead in football's most closely watched financial rivalry.

Financial measure Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Estimated net worth $1.2 billion $1.1 billion Projected 2026 earnings $300 million $140 million On-field earnings $235 million $70 million Off-field earnings $65 million $70 million

How Ronaldo's and Messi's Ballon d'Or seasons compare

YEN.com.gh previously compared Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning campaign with Lionel Messi’s outstanding 2012 season, when the Argentine also claimed the prestigious award.

While Ronaldo enjoyed individual success alongside Manchester United’s team achievements, Messi’s remarkable goal-scoring exploits that year remain an extraordinary benchmark.

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Source: YEN.com.gh