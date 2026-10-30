How Cristiano Ronaldo’s 985 Career Goals Break Down by Club and Country
- Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Al Kholood pushed his career goal tally to 985, moving him closer to his 1,000-goal target
- Ronaldo's most prolific spell came at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals to become the club's all-time leading scorer
- The Portugal captain has also netted 146 international goals, making him the all-time top scorer in men's football at international level
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Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 career goals has taken another significant step forward after a hat-trick against Al Kholood on Thursday, October 29, lifted his total to 985 goals across clubs and country.
The 41-year-old has found the net for five different clubs and the Portugal national team throughout a career spanning more than two decades, accumulating a scoring record that no other player in men's football history has matched.
Full breakdown of Ronaldo's 985 goals
Real Madrid account for the largest share of Ronaldo's output.
The Portuguese forward scored 450 goals during his nine years at the Bernabéu, arriving in 2009 and departing in 2018 as the club's all-time leading scorer. That figure dwarfs every other chapter of his club career.
Watch all of Ronaldo's goals at Real Madrid, as shared on YouTube:
His two spells at Manchester United produced 145 goals, a tally that helped elevate him from promising youngster to global superstar, per the club's website.
Three seasons at Juventus added 101 more, while his current stint at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia has yielded 138 goals, per Messivsronaldo, though some statistical databases place the figure at 137 due to a disputed goal credit.
Sporting CP, where his professional career began, contributed five senior goals before his move to England in 2003.
Ronaldo's goal record with Portugal
At international level, Ronaldo has scored 146 times for Portugal, a figure that makes him the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, per Transfermarkt.
His hat-trick against Al Kholood has moved the 1,000-goal milestone to within 15 strikes, though published career totals can vary slightly depending on how disputed goal credits are resolved across different statistical sources.
Below is the full breakdown of Ronaldo's 985 career goals:
Club/Country
Years
Goals
Real Madrid
2009–2018
450
Portugal
2003–present
146
Manchester United
2003–2009, 2021–2022
145
Al-Nassr
2023–present
138
Juventus
2018–2021
101
Sporting CP
2002–2003
5
Total
2002–present
985
Ronaldo reacts after reaching 985 goals
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half hat-trick to inspire Al-Nassr to a 5-3 victory over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, taking his career tally to 985 goals.
The 41-year-old Portuguese star later took to social media to share a brief but heartfelt reaction to the impressive performance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.