Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Al Kholood pushed his career goal tally to 985, moving him closer to his 1,000-goal target

Ronaldo's most prolific spell came at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals to become the club's all-time leading scorer

The Portugal captain has also netted 146 international goals, making him the all-time top scorer in men's football at international level

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 career goals has taken another significant step forward after a hat-trick against Al Kholood on Thursday, October 29, lifted his total to 985 goals across clubs and country.

The 41-year-old has found the net for five different clubs and the Portugal national team throughout a career spanning more than two decades, accumulating a scoring record that no other player in men's football history has matched.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 985 career goals spread across five clubs and the Portugal national team. Photos by Christof Stache, Abdullah Ahmed and Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey.

Source: Getty Images

Full breakdown of Ronaldo's 985 goals

Real Madrid account for the largest share of Ronaldo's output.

The Portuguese forward scored 450 goals during his nine years at the Bernabéu, arriving in 2009 and departing in 2018 as the club's all-time leading scorer. That figure dwarfs every other chapter of his club career.

Watch all of Ronaldo's goals at Real Madrid, as shared on YouTube:

His two spells at Manchester United produced 145 goals, a tally that helped elevate him from promising youngster to global superstar, per the club's website.

Three seasons at Juventus added 101 more, while his current stint at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia has yielded 138 goals, per Messivsronaldo, though some statistical databases place the figure at 137 due to a disputed goal credit.

Sporting CP, where his professional career began, contributed five senior goals before his move to England in 2003.

Ronaldo's goal record with Portugal

At international level, Ronaldo has scored 146 times for Portugal, a figure that makes him the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, per Transfermarkt.

His hat-trick against Al Kholood has moved the 1,000-goal milestone to within 15 strikes, though published career totals can vary slightly depending on how disputed goal credits are resolved across different statistical sources.

Below is the full breakdown of Ronaldo's 985 career goals:

Club/Country Years Goals Real Madrid 2009–2018 450 Portugal 2003–present 146 Manchester United 2003–2009, 2021–2022 145 Al-Nassr 2023–present 138 Juventus 2018–2021 101 Sporting CP 2002–2003 5 Total 2002–present 985

Ronaldo reacts after reaching 985 goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half hat-trick to inspire Al-Nassr to a 5-3 victory over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, taking his career tally to 985 goals.

The 41-year-old Portuguese star later took to social media to share a brief but heartfelt reaction to the impressive performance.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh