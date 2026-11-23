Kuwait Bans Female Employees From Wearing These 7 Types of Clothes at Work
- Kuwait issued a formal workplace dress code directive outlining clothing categories women are prohibited from wearing on the job
- The guidelines cover seven specific types of attire, ranging from casual everyday items to clothing considered revealing or inappropriate
- The directive addresses both modesty and professional decorum in Kuwaiti workplaces
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Kuwait has issued an official directive banning female employees from wearing seven specific categories of clothing in the workplace, setting a clear standard for professional dress across the country's office environments.
The guidelines spell out exactly what women are not permitted to wear while on the job, covering a broad range of attire from casual everyday pieces to clothing considered revealing or inappropriate for a formal setting.
Kuwait's 7 banned clothing items for women
According to the directive, the following types of clothing are prohibited for female employees in Kuwaiti workplaces:
- Transparent clothing
- Tight-fitting clothes
- Sportswear
- T-shirts
- Short clothes that do not meet office dress code standards
- Shirts with inappropriate pictures or words
- Sleeveless dresses or shirts
What the Kuwaiti workplace dress code covers
The scope of the ban is notably wide. On one end, it targets casual staples such as T-shirts and sportswear, which are considered too informal for a professional environment. On the other, it restricts clothing that is revealing in cut or fabric, including tight fits, transparent materials, and sleeveless designs.
The inclusion of garments featuring inappropriate imagery or text suggests the directive is concerned not only with modesty but also with maintaining general standards of decorum in the workplace.
The move is part of Kuwait's broader efforts to enforce consistent professionalism across its workplaces, with authorities drawing a clear line between acceptable office attire and clothing better suited to leisure or casual settings.
Kuwait had previously issued a similar list of banned clothing for male employees, covering six categories of dress considered unacceptable in professional environments.
Kuwait lists 4 15-year company residency rules
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuwait had unveiled four categories of foreign companies and investors that qualified for its new 15-year residency programme.
The Gulf state set specific financial and professional thresholds that applicants had to meet to be considered eligible.
The announcement marked a significant shift in Kuwait's approach to attracting long-term foreign investment and expertise.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh