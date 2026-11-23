Kuwait issued a formal workplace dress code directive outlining clothing categories women are prohibited from wearing on the job

The guidelines cover seven specific types of attire, ranging from casual everyday items to clothing considered revealing or inappropriate

The directive addresses both modesty and professional decorum in Kuwaiti workplaces

Kuwait has issued an official directive banning female employees from wearing seven specific categories of clothing in the workplace, setting a clear standard for professional dress across the country's office environments.

Kuwait explains what clothes women cannot wear while working in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu, Facebook/Kuwait Lady Scarves

Source: Facebook

The guidelines spell out exactly what women are not permitted to wear while on the job, covering a broad range of attire from casual everyday pieces to clothing considered revealing or inappropriate for a formal setting.

Kuwait's 7 banned clothing items for women

According to the directive, the following types of clothing are prohibited for female employees in Kuwaiti workplaces:

Transparent clothing Tight-fitting clothes Sportswear T-shirts Short clothes that do not meet office dress code standards Shirts with inappropriate pictures or words Sleeveless dresses or shirts

What the Kuwaiti workplace dress code covers

The scope of the ban is notably wide. On one end, it targets casual staples such as T-shirts and sportswear, which are considered too informal for a professional environment. On the other, it restricts clothing that is revealing in cut or fabric, including tight fits, transparent materials, and sleeveless designs.

The inclusion of garments featuring inappropriate imagery or text suggests the directive is concerned not only with modesty but also with maintaining general standards of decorum in the workplace.

The move is part of Kuwait's broader efforts to enforce consistent professionalism across its workplaces, with authorities drawing a clear line between acceptable office attire and clothing better suited to leisure or casual settings.

Kuwait had previously issued a similar list of banned clothing for male employees, covering six categories of dress considered unacceptable in professional environments.

Kuwait lists 4 15-year company residency rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuwait had unveiled four categories of foreign companies and investors that qualified for its new 15-year residency programme.

The Gulf state set specific financial and professional thresholds that applicants had to meet to be considered eligible.

The announcement marked a significant shift in Kuwait's approach to attracting long-term foreign investment and expertise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh