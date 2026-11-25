The UK government published the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers in the Armed Forces

The figures published cover three senior ranks and are paid on top of standard military salaries

Lieutenant Colonels received the highest daily rates under the scheme, while Brigadiers received the lowest flat daily payment listed in the document

The United Kingdom government has published the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment (RRP) rates applicable to Army Medical Officers, providing an unusual degree of visibility into what senior military doctors earn beyond their base salaries.

The UK government published the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers in the Armed Forces. Credit: Ben Birchall

Source: Getty Images

The figures are drawn from the Armed Forces Pay Review Body's 55th Report for 2026, an official document that sets out recommended pay rates across the British armed forces.

The rates in question fall under the Flying Mission Support category and apply to medical officers serving in the British Army at three distinct senior ranks.

Lieutenant Colonels occupy the top of this particular payment structure, receiving daily RRP rates of between £48.53 and £55.48.

Colonels sit in the next bracket, with daily rates ranging from £28.56 to £42.48. Brigadiers receive a fixed daily rate of £17.33, the lowest among the three ranks covered in the published table.

The RRP functions as a supplementary payment on top of standard service pay, designed specifically to support recruitment and retention in specialist military roles.

For medical officers, the additional payment reflects the particular demands placed on qualified doctors who serve within the armed forces.

What the Rates Mean in Practice

Over the course of a standard 30-day month, a Lieutenant Colonel at the top of the pay band would receive an extra £1,664.40 from the RRP scheme alone.

A Brigadier at the flat daily rate would add £519.90 to their monthly earnings through the same arrangement.

When these supplementary payments are combined with base service pay across a full year, the total compensation packages for senior Army Medical Officers represent substantial earnings.

The publication of these rates is consistent with the UK's established approach to pay transparency within the military.

Each year, the Armed Forces Pay Review Body provides independent recommendations to the government on remuneration across the services, with the resulting reports made publicly available.

UK Army lists age and fitness requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the British Army had published official entry requirements for infantry soldier roles, including rules for eligible foreign applicants.

Prospective recruits were required to fall within a specific age window and pass a series of demanding physical fitness tests.

The Army estimated that the full application process, from initial sign-up to basic training, took between three and six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh