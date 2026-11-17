Ghana's Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren earned a nomination for the 2026 CAF Women's Coach of the Year award

Björkegren faces competition from nine other coaches across the continent, including South Africa's Desiree Ellis

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for December 7 in Lagos, Nigeria, where Africa's top football personalities will be honoured

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Ghana's Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has been nominated for the 2026 CAF Women's Coach of the Year award, placing him among 10 nominees competing for one of African football's most prestigious individual honours.

Black Queens manager Kim Lars Björkegren receives a nomination for the 2026 CAF Women's Coach of the Year Award. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @CAF_Online/X.

Source: Twitter

Björkegren receives 2026 Women's COTY nomination

The nomination was announced ahead of the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony, scheduled for 7 December in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Swedish coach faces a strong field of rivals, including Algeria's Farid Benstiti, Cape Verde's Silveria Nédio, Cameroon's Valentine Nguele, Malawi's Lovemore Fazili, Morocco's Hicham Drissi, Jorge Vilda of Morocco's U17 team, Nigeria U17 coach Akeem Busari, South Africa's Desiree Ellis and Tanzania's Bakari Nyundo Shime.

Björkegren's recognition follows a string of notable achievements since he took charge of Ghana's senior women's team.

Björkegren's nomination in perspective

His most prominent result came at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where he led the Black Queens to a bronze-medal finish.

Ghana lost to eventual finalists Morocco in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals before defeating their opponents in the third-place playoff, marking the team's return to the WAFCON podium.

This is not the first time the coach has attracted attention at the CAF Awards. Björkegren received a nomination for the same honour at the 2025 edition, making this latest recognition a back-to-back achievement in his coaching career.

His most recent campaign with the Black Queens produced mixed results. Ghana exited the 2026 WAFCON at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Malawi, though the team subsequently secured a place in the FIFA Women's World Cup inter-confederation playoffs, keeping Ghana's global ambitions alive.

Björkegren also strengthened his coaching record in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, overseeing consecutive victories against Somalia to put Ghana's men's team on course for qualification after stepping in as interim Black Stars coach.

He is set to return to his primary role as Black Queens head coach following that interim stint.

The CAF Awards in Lagos will bring together African football's most accomplished figures from the past year, with Björkegren among those in contention for the night's top prizes.

Semenyo makes 2026 CAF POTY shortlist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo had been named among the 10 nominees for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award after scoring 17 goals during the season under review.

The Manchester City forward will compete for the prestigious honour against former winners Sadio Mané and Achraf Hakimi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh