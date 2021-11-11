A former deputy governor of Anambra state, Emeka Sibeudu, has been praised online after he showed off his large yam barn

The man said that the completion of the task was made possible with the assistance he got from his wife

Many Nigerians who reacted to photos of his said that it reminds them of the ones their fathers once had

A former Nigerian deputy governor, Emeka Sibeudu, has completed his yam barns. Photos of the completed task were shared by Anambra Broadcasting Service.

In the shared snaps, the state's ex-deputy governor could be seen at work as he tried to barn many tubers of yam.

Emeka Sibeudu acknowledged his wife's contribution to the barn making. Photo source: Anambra Broadcasting Service

My wife assisted me

According to the media, the former deputy governor said:

"Thank God we concluded barning the yams today, assisted by Her Excellency. What a good harvest."

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over one hundred comments with thousands of likes.

What a beautiful barn

"He just reminded me of my late father, this is exactly how he arranges his yam in the barns ..it looks so lovely... especially if I go inside it to steal yam without knowing he is back from shop and he is arranging something inside ..he will just shout... smally are you there?"

Johnpatrick Elodi said:

"In the olden days, a man’s wealth is determined by his yam barn!"

Sunday E. Okoroafor said:

"He really shows that he hails from Umunze.... It's the culture and he knows how to do it... Weldone sir."

Onyebueke Nnekky said:

"I remember my late father in law oooh...His oba ji then was the biggest in the kindred."

Chinazor Purity said:

"So beautiful sir ..kudos to u ooo...I love the energy."

Lady succeeded as a farmer

