King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74

King Charles III turned 74 on Monday. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON / BUCKINGHAM PALACE/AFP

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch.

The former prince of Wales has thrown himself into his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

His birthday fell a day after Remembrance Sunday, when he led a sombre tribute to Britain's war dead at London's Cenotaph for the first time as monarch.

Liveried troops fired salutes in London parks and from the Tower of London on the banks of the River Thames.

A military band played "Happy Birthday" at the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Charles has not scheduled any public appearances for his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But he was pictured in a new photograph wearing a tweed jacket and corduroy trousers posing by an ancient oak tree to mark his appointment as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, west of London.

The post was previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.

He became heir to the throne aged just three and spent most of his life waiting to succeed his mother.

Since doing so in September he has immersed himself in his new role, although has held true to his word that he would not "meddle" in politics as king.

Despite being an outspoken advocate of environmental causes, he has not gone the United Nations COP27 summit on climate change, following government advice.

Ceremonial gun salutes were fired across London to mark the occasion. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP

Source: AFP

He has met a string of foreign dignitaries, including ambassadors and heads of state, as well as making public appearances around the country.

Last week, he hosted Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Jordan's King Abdullah II, met refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan, and visited Northern Ireland.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP