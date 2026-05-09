Abigail Opoku reportedly died on April 26, 2026, after spending nearly 36 hours at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital without receiving medical attention

Her funeral and burial ceremony, which saw family and friends present, was held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Kasoa, Central Region

Her husband could not stop crying, particularly when they got to a point where they had to remove his ring from his finger to separate the two of them

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The funeral and burial ceremony for Abigail Opoku, who reportedly died due to medical neglect at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, was held on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

People who were present at the funeral could not hide their emotions as they wept and asked questions.

Abigail Opoku's husband weeps as tradition is done to separate the living and the dead at the funeral. Photo credit: Samuel Adams

Source: Facebook

In one of the many videos online, Abigail Opoku's husband was seen standing by the casket so the elders could perform some cultural rites for him.

The husband of the deceased wept while the crowd sang 'It is well with my soul.'

The man stood by the casket so he would remove his wedding ring to signify that they had ended the marriage in the physical realm. He wept while taking the ring off.

Some people present held him and tried to console him as he wept.

A pattern of alleged medical neglect

Abigail Opoku reportedly passed away on April 26, 2026, after spending nearly 36 hours at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa without receiving critical medical attention.

Her death has reignited the fire of public outcry, particularly as it follows the high-profile case of Engineer Charles Amissah, who also died after allegedly being turned away by multiple hospitals.

The Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital has faced a barrage of similar complaints, with many social media users sharing their own stories of alleged neglect at the facility.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens console Abigail Opoku's widower

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @spotlytemediagh on Facebook. Read them below:

Candace Marie said:

"Is it by force to remove the ring? Just leave it and have some small peace."

Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng responded:

"Candace Marie, the idea is that the ring is the symbol of their union, which has been broken by death (till death do us part), so the ring must come off to give effect to that break."

Darko Ntiamoah Prince said:

"Chale chale chale 💔💔💔 this is painful."

Joyce Ashun wrote:

"Kos3. Hy3den wai. Onyankopon nkyekye wo wer3."

Naa Anyekai Oddoye said:

"So sorry, dear. Heartbreaking, but it is well, says the Lord 🙏. May the Lord give you the strength 💪 to pull through during this difficult time."

Jemima Etornam Abuku wrote:

"Babaa Babaa loo🥲😭💔. God will be your strength 🙏 Amen. And may the soul of your beautiful wife rest in perfect Peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️ amen."

Adoley Allotey said:

"Sympathies during this sad time. May the memories of your loved one bring you comfort. May the warmth of cherished memories and the support of those around you help ease your grief."

Opoku Ampho Richard wrote:

"May the Lord grant you the needed strength and console you and the entire family. It is well indeed."

Prince Morgan said:

"The most painful moment in every man’s life….May God have mercy on him and give him the strength he needs..🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Source: YEN.com.gh