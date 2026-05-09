Manchester City bounced back in emphatic fashion with a statement victory over Brentford to keep their faint Premier League title hopes alive

A devastating second-half blitz from Pep Guardiola’s side ensured the gap to Arsenal was reduced to just two points with three matches left to play

Following the latest twist, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its predictions on which team will win the league crown later this month

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Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday, May 9.

Second-half strikes from Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush ensured Pep Guardiola’s side closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just two points.

Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku score to inspire Man City to a hard-fought 3-0 win against Brentford on May 9, 2026. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

EPL race: Man City beat Brentford

After their dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton earlier in the week, City knew anything less than victory against Brentford would almost hand Arsenal full control of the title race.

For over an hour, however, frustration grew around the Etihad, as Brentford held firm and Arsenal’s grip on the trophy appeared stronger by the minute.

Then came Doku. The Belgian winger, who acquired a Ghanaian passport last year, produced another trademark moment with a superb curling effort beyond Caoimhín Kelleher to finally break the deadlock.

His stunning strike settled Man City’s nerves and paved the way for victory.

Watch Doku's goal, as shared on X:

Once the opener arrived, City took full control of the contest.

Haaland, who broke Ronaldo's Premier League goal-scoring feat back in December 2025, doubled the advantage 15 minutes later with a clinical finish before turning provider late in the game for Marmoush to add the third goal and seal an important win.

The result may not completely swing the title race back in City’s favour, but it ensures the pressure remains firmly on Arsenal heading into the final stretch of the season, as noted by the Mirror.

Watch Haaland's goal and assist, as shared on X:

Guardiola’s men now sit just two points behind the Gunners and will hope momentum shifts further in their direction over the coming weeks.

Arsenal, meanwhile, travel to East London to face West Ham United on Sunday, May 10, in a fixture that could have a huge say in where the Premier League trophy ends up.

Mikel Arteta’s side will head into the game full of confidence after reaching their first Champions League final since 2006, but they know there is little room for error.

Although West Ham currently sit in the relegation zone, Arsenal will be wary of the threat the Hammers pose, especially in such a tense title run-in.

Opta's supercomputer updates its Premier League title predictions after Manchester City's victory against Brentford. Photo by Naomi Baker and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer updates Premier League title predictions

Before City’s victory over Brentford, Opta’s supercomputer heavily favoured Arsenal to end their long wait for the Premier League crown.

The Gunners were handed an 85.24% chance of winning the title, while City’s hopes stood at just 14.76%.

However, Saturday’s result has slightly shifted the projections.

According to the updated simulations, Arsenal’s chances have dropped to 79.90%, while Manchester City’s probability has risen to 20.30%.

With only three games left, Arsenal still remain favourites, but City’s win has ensured the title race is far from over. The pressure is now on Arteta’s men to respond.

Why City renamed stadium before Brentford win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man City temporarily renamed their home ground for the first time in 15 years ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford.

The one-off gesture was aimed at honouring City in the Community, the club’s official charity that has supported communities across Greater Manchester since 1986.

Source: YEN.com.gh