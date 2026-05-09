A Ghanaian mother showed her pride in her son, who sat for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

In a video, the proud mother met her son by the roadside with expensive gifts for the BECE graduate, who could not believe his eyes

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section and shared their thoughts on the matter

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A candidate who sat for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) received an iPhone 17 and a money bouquet from his parents when he finished writing the exam.

The proud mother who handed the gifts to the boy smiled widely to show her joy in her son.

Ghanaian mum gives her son an iPhone 17 and a money bouquet for completing JHS. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the woman was wearing black attire while his son, the basic school graduate, was wearing his green school shorts and a white shirt.

After she handed the white box containing the phone to the boy, he opened it and showed off the iPhone 17. It was an orange phone.

The BECE graduate could not hide his joy as he hugged his mum. The mother also hugged her son with one hand while she held on to the money bouquet with the other.

The huge money bouquet had GH₵20, GH₵10 and GH₵1 notes with an artificial flower in the middle.

The student's fellow BECE candidates and other people in the neighbourhood stood to watch the joyous moment between a mother and her son.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to BECE graduate's gift from parents

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Some thought the mother could have saved the money for other things, while others applauded her for celebrating her son. Read the comments below:

@kingelsurajy said:

"I hope he's going to focus on SHS with this device."

@BrightEgyi42171 wrote:

"The results are not even out yet."

@AcousticWan said:

"All this just for completing alone? So, about having Aggregate 6 when the results are finally released."

@1harrismadeit wrote:

"Unless her mom is super rich. I’d recommend using that money to prepare for her SHS level."

@Blogmond said:

"A person has bought an iPhone for her son. Poor man dey comment section dey sey it's useless. She should have bought books rather or save it for His Senior high school living 😂😂. Modi333 unnecessary comments naaaa😂You wise pass the Mother?"

@muba_rik wrote:

"Why not let him come home 🤦🏿 successfully? Parents are really making it hard for individuals, although congrats 🎉."

@NaguoRaymond said:

"It's their money and their beloved child; who am I to say otherwise. Congratulations to him."

@bhiliksuun wrote:

"Invest that money in some programming bootcamp while he waits on the results 🥲 use half to get him a laptop 💻."

Source: YEN.com.gh