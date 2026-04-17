An alert has been issued to iPhone users in the wake of reported cases of rising scams, especially those targeting users of Apple Pay

The company has outlined specific things iPhone users should be on the lookout for to ensure they detect and ignore attempts by scammers to dupe them

Security tips have also been issued to phone users on how to deal with scammers who attempt to dupe unsuspecting users

American tech giant Apple has cautioned its iPhone users to be wary of the actions of scammers.

The company is worried that such persons have targeted the fast-growing Apple Pay system, created by Apple in 2014 to facilitate online payments.

Apple issues a caution to iPhone users over the actions of scammers. Photo credit: Andrii Iemelyanenko, Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A mistake on the part of an iPhone user could lead to money being withdrawn by criminals who gain access to their accounts.

How the scam is carried out

Apple has advised iPhone users to be cautious of suspicious text messages that appear to come from Apple.

The modus operandi of these scammers typically involves claiming that there has been unauthorised activity on your Apple Pay account and urging you to call a number to resolve the issue

Unsuspecting individuals, unaware of the plan, then call the number and speak to someone who sounds professional, playing the role of Apple Support and sometimes claiming to be a police officer or bank representative.

At that point, the scammer convinces victims to share passwords, two-factor authentication codes, or even transfer money.

When this is done, funds in a person’s Apple Pay account vanish very quickly, often leading to fear and panic.

Apple advises iPhone users on the activities of scammers. Photo credit: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Apple’s caution to iPhone users

Apple has been keen on protecting its users and has made clear certain specific things to look out for.

According to the company, it will not call or text users about account problems, Apple Pay charges, or security issues.

Additionally, the company never sends a specific number to call, nor does it request personal details such as passwords, device passcodes, or two-factor authentication codes, or direct users to any website or app.

iPhone users have therefore been advised to approach all suspicious Apple-related messages with caution. Users are also encouraged to verify issues only through the official Apple Support app or website and should avoid sharing sensitive information over the phone or clicking links in texts.

They have been admonished to take note of phishing messages that are designed to deceive users into giving away personal information.

Boy caught trying to sell stolen iPhone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, allegedly a “kwashey boy” (pickpocket), attempted to sell a stolen iPhone 11 for GH¢700.

The phone, valued at over GH¢9,000, had a lady’s photo as its screensaver and a SIM card inside, raising immediate suspicion.

The suspect approached a man looking to buy the phone, confidently marketing it as his own.

However, the potential buyer cautioned the suspect that he would eventually be handed over to the authorities for theft. He also called on the rightful owner to come forward and retrieve her property.

Source: YEN.com.gh