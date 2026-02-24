Apple Releases List of iPhones That Are Outdated in 2026 and Won't Be Sold Again
Tech giant Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models now classified as either "vintage" or "obsolete," officially marking the end of hardware service support for several older devices worldwide.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
In a statement released on its official website, Apple explained that a phone is considered obsolete when the company stopped distributing it for sale more than seven years ago.
Once a product is declared obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware service, and authorised service providers can no longer order replacement parts for those devices.
The company emphasised that products are considered obsolete regardless of when individual customers purchased them—the determining factor is when Apple ceased distribution.
Apple classifies products as "vintage" when they stopped being distributed for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. Vintage devices may still receive limited service support, depending on parts availability.
Vintage iPhones (Limited Service May Be Available)
The following iPhones are now listed as vintage worldwide:
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
Obsolete iPhones (No Service Support)
The following iPhone models are now considered obsolete worldwide:
- iPhone (original)
- iPhone 3G
- iPhone 3GS
- iPhone 4
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (in certain regions)
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
Vintage iPads
The following iPads are now listed as vintage worldwide:
- iPad Air Cellular
- iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)
- iPad Air 3, Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM
- iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
Ghanaian car dealer highlights affordable Chinese car with comparable performance to Despite’s Bugatti
Obsolete iPads
The following iPad models are now considered obsolete worldwide:
- iPad Air Wi-Fi
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)
- iPad [original]
- iPad 3G
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi
- iPad Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
Apple noted that in France, specific statutory warranty rules apply. Owners of certain iPhones, Mac laptops, and iPads purchased after stated dates may obtain service and parts for up to seven years from when the product model was last supplied for distribution in France.
With these classifications, users of affected devices may no longer be able to access official repair services or replacement parts through Apple and its authorised providers.
This means customers with obsolete iPhones will need to seek third-party repair services or consider upgrading to newer models if their devices require maintenance or part replacements.
The update reflects Apple's long-standing policy of phasing out support for older hardware as newer technologies and software requirements evolve. The practice allows the company to focus resources on supporting current and recent product lines while managing inventory and service capabilities.
Despite being classified as vintage or obsolete for hardware service purposes, many of these older iPhone models may still function for basic tasks, though they no longer receive the latest iOS software updates and security patches.
iPhone remains one of the most valuable phone brands in the world, with millions of users globally relying on various models across different generations.
Customers with affected devices are encouraged to check Apple's official support website for specific details about their device's service eligibility and to explore upgrade options if necessary.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh