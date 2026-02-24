Apple Releases List of iPhones That Are Outdated in 2026 and Won't Be Sold Again

Tech giant Apple has released an updated list of iPhone models now classified as either "vintage" or "obsolete," officially marking the end of hardware service support for several older devices worldwide.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a statement released on its official website, Apple explained that a phone is considered obsolete when the company stopped distributing it for sale more than seven years ago.

Once a product is declared obsolete, Apple discontinues all hardware service, and authorised service providers can no longer order replacement parts for those devices.

The company emphasised that products are considered obsolete regardless of when individual customers purchased them—the determining factor is when Apple ceased distribution.

Apple classifies products as "vintage" when they stopped being distributed for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. Vintage devices may still receive limited service support, depending on parts availability.

Vintage iPhones (Limited Service May Be Available)

The following iPhones are now listed as vintage worldwide:

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Obsolete iPhones (No Service Support)

The following iPhone models are now considered obsolete worldwide:

iPhone (original)

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (in certain regions)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

Vintage iPads

The following iPads are now listed as vintage worldwide:

iPad Air Cellular

iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 3, Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Obsolete iPads

The following iPad models are now considered obsolete worldwide:

iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)

iPad 2 Wi-Fi

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple noted that in France, specific statutory warranty rules apply. Owners of certain iPhones, Mac laptops, and iPads purchased after stated dates may obtain service and parts for up to seven years from when the product model was last supplied for distribution in France.

With these classifications, users of affected devices may no longer be able to access official repair services or replacement parts through Apple and its authorised providers.

This means customers with obsolete iPhones will need to seek third-party repair services or consider upgrading to newer models if their devices require maintenance or part replacements.

The update reflects Apple's long-standing policy of phasing out support for older hardware as newer technologies and software requirements evolve. The practice allows the company to focus resources on supporting current and recent product lines while managing inventory and service capabilities.

Despite being classified as vintage or obsolete for hardware service purposes, many of these older iPhone models may still function for basic tasks, though they no longer receive the latest iOS software updates and security patches.

iPhone remains one of the most valuable phone brands in the world, with millions of users globally relying on various models across different generations.

Customers with affected devices are encouraged to check Apple's official support website for specific details about their device's service eligibility and to explore upgrade options if necessary.

Source: YEN.com.gh