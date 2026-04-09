A young man, alleged to be a 'kwashey boy', also known internationally as a pickpocket, has landed in trouble.

He has been accused of stealing a woman’s iPhone 11 worth over Gh¢9,000 and attempting to sell it at Circle for just Gh¢700.

Kwashey Boy Caught Trying to Sell iPhone 11 for Gh¢700 at Circle, Video Sparks Reactions

Source: UGC

According to an Instagram video shared by temajesusofficial, the attempted sale drew attention when the prospective buyer noticed the owner’s profile picture on the phone. This led to efforts to trace and return the stolen device to its rightful owner.

The incident has sparked discussions online, highlighting concerns about petty theft in the area and raising awareness among potential buyers to exercise caution when purchasing second-hand devices.

The alleged thief is currently facing scrutiny as the buyer works to ensure the phone is returned safely. Authorities are expected to follow up on the case to hold the accused accountable.

Watch the Instagram video below.

GH man buys iPhone 17 GH¢800

Earlier, a young Ghanaian man outsmarted some fraudsters at PZ located at Adum in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region when they sold an iPhone to him for only GH¢800.

PZ is the hub of anything mechanical, from phones to computers to watches. However, phones and electronic gadgets are best found at this place.

Even though there are those doing their genuine businesses there, others court negative accolades for the place through their fraudulent activities.

In a video on X, a gentleman narrated how a young man who came to PZ to buy a phone outsmarted some fraudster.

According to the man, the PZ fraudsters had agreed to sell an iPhone 17 for just GH¢800 to the young man. The potential buyer took the phone and examined it.

A young Ghanaian man buys an iPhone 17 for only GH¢800, outsmarting PZ fraudsters. Photo credit: Getty Images & @Mey3asanteni/Facebook

Source: UGC

He gave the money to them and decided to leave. However, the fraudsters who were selling asked him to give them back the phone so they could wrap it for him, but the young man refused.

The fraudsters wanted to harass the young man so they could take the phone, but the market women rescued him and called for the police.

They hid the young man till the police arrived and took him away. The police left with the young man, who was holding the iPhone 17 he had bought for GH¢800.

Watch the X video below:

Two caught after selling tiles as phones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two individuals were allegedly caught selling tiles disguised as mobile phones.

According to details from the video, the suspects approached the young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.

Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it. Unbeknownst to him, the 'phone' handed over after payment had been swapped for a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to resemble a real mobile device.

Source: YEN.com.gh