Joy for Immigrant Families as US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship

The US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented or temporary residents

The ruling struck down President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children of non-permanent residents

The decision was handed down on June 30, 2026, the final day of a Supreme Court term that had largely favoured Trump's presidential authority claims

The United States Supreme Court has ruled against President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship.

In its ruling, the court affirmed that the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship to children born on American soil, regardless of whether their parents are in the country unlawfully or temporarily, striking down a presidential executive order that sought to eliminate that automatic right.

The U.S. Supreme Court rules that children born in the US are citizens, regardless of their parents' immigration status. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The court delivered the 5-4 decision on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the final day of the October Term 2025.

The case was first argued before the court on April 1, 2026, after the Trump administration appealed a lower court's decision.

Trump's executive order overturned

President Donald Trump had signed an executive order declaring that children born in the United States to parents who are present illegally or only temporarily should not be granted automatic American citizenship.

His administration argued that the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause was never intended to extend to children of those without lawful permanent status in the country.

Donald Trump's reasoning drew on several policy concerns. He contended that automatic birthright citizenship created an incentive for illegal immigration and fuelled the practice commonly referred to as "birth tourism," where foreign nationals travel to the United States specifically to give birth and secure citizenship for their child.

Trump suffers a major setback as the US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented immigrants and temporary residents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The order formed part of his administration's broader drive to tighten both illegal and certain categories of legal immigration.

Court reaffirms longstanding interpretation

The majority opinion aligned with the dominant judicial reading of the Fourteenth Amendment that has been applied for well over a century.

The Citizenship Clause of that amendment states that all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are citizens of the United States and of the state in which they reside.

The ruling comes at the close of a Supreme Court term that was heavily shaped by challenges to Trump's assertions of executive authority.

While the court sided with the administration on several major questions during this term, the birthright citizenship case marks one of its most significant rulings against the president.

The decision is expected to have immediate implications for immigration enforcement, as it nullifies the executive order that had been subject to legal challenges since it was first issued.

Below is The Associated Press' X post announcing the US Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship.

US to release new rule affecting international students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) final rule would dismantle the long-standing Duration of Status (D/S) system used for F-1 student visa holders and J-1 exchange visitors.

The rule, which would significantly change how international students maintain their legal status in the country, is now one step closer to taking effect.

Source: YEN.com.gh