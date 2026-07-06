African Union Opens Job Vacancies for 10 Positions, Salary Details Emerge

The African Union announced multiple job openings and internship positions available to nationals of its member states

Roles range from entry-level internships and a Travel Assistant to senior positions such as the AUSSOM Compliance and Gender Head

Several positions carry deadlines as early as July 7, 2026, with others closing on July 17 and 18

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The African Union (AU) has announced a fresh round of job vacancies and internship opportunities open to nationals across its member states, with positions spanning multiple departments and experience levels.

The announcement was made via the AU's official X account on July 5, 2026, with the organisation inviting qualified candidates to apply for roles that offer competitive, tax-free salaries, comprehensive benefits, and the opportunity to contribute to pan-African integration from within the continent's foremost institutional body.

The AU announced job openings for nationals from its member states. Roles range from entry-level internships to senior positions Photo credit: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images, AfCFTA/X

Source: UGC

List of roles announced by AU

The AU vacancies cover a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds.

At the entry level, the AU Internship Programme is open to candidates enrolled in or having completed a bachelor's or master's degree, aged 32 or below, and holding the nationality of an AU member state.

No prior work experience is required for the internship, and applicants must demonstrate fluency in at least one AU working language.

Among the mid-level roles, the Recruitment Officer position requires a bachelor's degree in human resources management, business administration, or a related field, alongside a minimum of two years of relevant experience, with a deadline of July 18, 2026.

The Bilingual Secretary role comes with a three-year contract, the first 12 months of which are probationary, and carries an indicative basic salary of US$15,758 per annum, supplemented by post adjustment, housing, and education allowances.

The Senior Record Assistant, whose responsibilities include managing incoming and outgoing correspondence and maintaining filing systems, draws an indicative basic salary of $11,071 per annum, with applications closing July 17, 2026.

For candidates with specialist skills, a Junior Programme Officer role linked to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is available, with a deadline of July 7, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. UTC.

The corresponding Principal Officer for Trade in Services within the AfCFTA carries an annual lump-sum salary of US$115,147 for internationally recruited staff and US$98,199.34 for locally recruited candidates.

Senior job roles announced by AU

At the senior end, the Head of AU Liaison Office requires a master's degree in law or a related discipline, with 12 years of professional experience that includes at least seven years at a managerial level and four in a supervisory capacity. The role attracts approximately $50,746 per year plus allowances.

The AUSSOM Compliance and Gender Head represents the highest-paid vacancy in the current cycle, offering an annual lump sum of US$173,672.59 for internationally recruited staff and US$127,823.64 for local hires.

The African Union announces diverse job opportunities for member-state nationals, offering competitive salaries and unique roles across different sectors. Photo credit: African Union/X

Source: Twitter

The Senior Information Technology Officer for AUSSOM requires either a master's degree in IT or Computer Science with seven years of experience, or a bachelor's degree with 10 years, including a background in systems administration or network operations.

Rounding out the list, the Travel Assistant position calls for a university diploma in transportation, logistics, fleet management, or tourism administration, combined with three years of administrative experience in a comparable international setting, with proficiency in a global distribution system such as Amadeus considered an advantage.

Prospective applicants are advised to note the varying deadlines, particularly the Junior Programme Officer role, which closes within days of the announcement.

Below is the X post of the African Union announcing the various job roles at the agency for employment.

Denmark Embassy announces job vacancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Embassy of Denmark in Ghana is hiring a Communication and Cultural Officer.

The vacancy, posted on the Embassy of Denmark’s LinkedIn page on June 30, 2026, is open to candidates seeking either a full-time or part-time contract under local terms and conditions.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications no later than Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh