US Opens FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra to Fight Romance Scams and Fraud
- The US government has established an FBI Legal Attaché Office inside the US Embassy in Accra to combat transnational fraud targeting American citizens
- A 31-year-old Ghanaian national, Abu Trica, was extradited from Ghana on July 9, 2026, accused of defrauding over 80 elderly victims of more than $8 million
- The FBI has made several arrests in Ghana in recent operations as parts of its efforts to clamp down on international fraud syndicate
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The United States government has established an FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra as part of a coordinated effort to dismantle international fraud syndicates and romance scam networks that have cost American citizens millions of dollars.
The existence of the office came to public attention after the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District acknowledged the role of Ghanaian security agencies in facilitating the arrest and extradition of a Ghanaian national, Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.
Abu Trica, a 31-year-old from Swedru in the Central Region, was extradited on Thursday, 9 July 2026, to face federal charges in the United States.
He is accused of defrauding more than 80 elderly victims of over $8 million through an organised cyber-fraud scheme.
FBI Legal Attaché Office: How it works
The Legal Attaché Office, known within the FBI as a "Legat," is situated within the US Embassy compound in Accra.
It does not hold independent arrest powers on Ghanaian soil. Instead, its agents operate as a liaison, working alongside local security bodies to pursue transnational criminal cases.
The office coordinates closely with Ghanaian institutions including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Cyber Security Authority.
Its responsibilities include transmitting US federal investigative requests to Ghanaian counterparts, facilitating evidence sharing, and supporting cases involving cyber intrusions, and romance fraud,
'Worrying' Abu Trica update emerges as US Attorney's office releases fresh details on $8+ million case
The Legat also works with the US Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs to manage extradition proceedings and has sponsored counterterrorism training for Ghana's National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
High-level exchanges have included visits by Ghana's Inspector-General of Police to both the FBI's New York Field Office and the New York Police Department.
Photos of Abu Trica's mansion and vehicles
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that U.S. prosecutors released aerial images showing Abu Trica's sprawling mansion in Ghana as part of assets seized in the alleged $8 million romance fraud case.
Authorities also displayed luxury vehicles allegedly purchased with illicit proceeds, including Tesla Cybertrucks, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW car.
The seized properties were revealed after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States, where he faces wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.