A Ghanaian couple have been left disappointed after being informed that they can no longer live in Sweden

It was explained to them that their immigration status does not require that they work in the country; hence must leave

Social media users who took to the comment section have shared their views on the situation

The quest of a Ghanaian couple to seek greener pastures in Sweden has hit a snag after they were deported.

This comes after they were found not to meet the requirements allowing them to live and work in the country, hence the decision for them to leave.

Dorcas Dadzie, a Ghanaian resident in Sweden, made the disclosure in an interview with SVTV Africa.

She stated that it all happened after the man and his wife moved to Sweden as a student couple.

Upon completion of their studies, the woman was fortunate to get a job but was told her immigration status did not allow her to work in the country.

She was therefore informed that she needed to return to Ghana and apply for the job from there.

Dorcas also raised concerns as to whether the woman and her husband would be allowed back into the country for the job she was offered.

"There are a lot of people in the country who are willing to do those jobs, so I doubt they would be offered visas to come here to do that job."

She indicated that Sweden has tightened its immigration laws, a situation that has caused five Ghanaians she knows to voluntarily return home.

Dorcas concluded by advising persons desirous of relocating to Sweden to note that the laws have been changed to ensure that the benefits immigrants used to receive are streamlined.

Reactions as couple deported from Sweden

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on tightened immigration laws around the world.

@veraxoxo commented:

"I wouldn't advise anyone over 18 years with a good life or even the least means to fend for themselves to come to Sweden. I've seen how the system has stretched and frustrated prominent people. It is disheartening and it's going to get worse than it already is."

@anthonyabbot7618 stated:

"The far right are on the rise in Europe. When they get into power and you don’t look like them, you’ll definitely be in trouble."

@jstartech2812 added:

"Everyone wants to protect their country. Ghanaians, let us build our own country and stay home. Little advice to the youth."

@ogyamatta6903 indicated:

"Now all of Europe things are tight. Things are really changing. It's not easy ooooo."

Ghanaian man deported from Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh,a Ghanaian man who had lived in Canada as a permanent resident, was deported from the country.

Nana Agyeman, speaking in an interview on Milo TV GH, said it happened after he was detained and interrogated by airport officials about his documents as an asylum seeker.

It was found that he still had all his Ghanaian documents intact, including his national identity card (Ghana Card), NHIS card, and even a renewed Ghana passport.

