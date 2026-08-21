Mauritius has officially disclosed the minimum earnings self-employed foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency in the country

The Mauritian government set the income threshold at MUR 3 million for Ghanaian applicants

The requirement must be met consistently over three consecutive years, not in a single year, making sustained income a key condition

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Mauritius has officially disclosed the income threshold that self-employed foreign nationals must meet to become eligible for permanent residency in the country, setting the bar at MUR 3 million accumulated over three consecutive years.

The requirement, outlined in the Mauritian government's official guidance, applies specifically to self-employed foreign nationals.

Mauritius sets a MUR 3 million income threshold for self-employed foreign nationals seeking permanent residency, requiring consistent earnings over three years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crucially, the threshold cannot be satisfied through a single strong year of earnings.

Applicants must demonstrate that their income was sustained across three back-to-back years before a permanent residency application can be considered on those grounds.

What the MUR 3 million threshold means

For Ghanaian applicants, the MUR 3 million figure translates to approximately N86.7 million, representing a substantial financial commitment that will require careful long-term planning for those considering this route.

The consecutive-year condition is a defining feature of the policy. It effectively rules out applicants with irregular or sporadic earnings, regardless of how high their income may have been in any individual year.

Mauritius as an alternative destination

Mauritius has steadily grown its appeal as a relocation destination, particularly among African professionals and entrepreneurs. The country offers a relatively stable economy, a favourable tax environment, and a quality of life that has attracted increasing interest from across the continent.

For Ghanaians and other Africans looking beyond conventional Western destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, Mauritius presents an alternative path worth considering.

However, the MUR 3 million earnings condition over three years sets a significant financial benchmark that prospective applicants will need to plan carefully around before pursuing permanent residency through self-employment.

South Korea lists citizenship requirements for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that South Korea has listed conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for citizenship.

The requirements apply specifically to foreigners who have no previous Korean nationality and no family connection to Korean citizens.

The first requirement is that an applicant must have lived continuously in the Republic of Korea for a minimum of five years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh