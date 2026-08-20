China's government published the exact income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for a permanent residence permit in the country

The requirement ties eligibility to four consecutive years of high earnings, with a strict residential condition attached

The salary figure, when converted to cedis, runs into millions annually, placing the bar well out of reach for most

China has published the minimum annual income a foreigner must earn to become eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country, and the figures reveal an exceptionally high bar for entry.

According to an official statement on the Chinese government's website, a foreign national must earn at least CNY 1,500,000 per year for four consecutive years to meet the income requirement for a permanent residence permit.

China has set a high income threshold of CNY 1,500,000 annually for foreigners applying for permanent residence, requiring four years of employment and residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

China's permanent residence income threshold

The income condition is not the only hurdle applicants must clear. The Chinese government stipulated that the individual must also have been employed in Beijing for a minimum of four consecutive years and must have physically resided in China for at least six months in each of those years.

The official statement reads: "If you have worked in Beijing for at least 4 consecutive years and resided in China for at least 6 months each year, with an annual salary income of CNY ¥1,500,000 or above for 4 consecutive years, then you may apply for permanent residence permit."

Crucially, satisfying all stated conditions does not guarantee approval. The language makes clear that eligible individuals may only apply, with the final decision remaining at the government's discretion.

What the figures mean for foreign workers

When converted to Ghanaian cedis, the CNY 1,500,000 annual requirement translates to close to GH₵2.48 million, meaning a qualifying applicant would need to have sustained that level of earnings across the full four-year period.

That figure places the threshold significantly above what the majority of foreign workers in China earn, including many professionals in highly skilled industries.

The disclosure has prompted considerable attention, particularly given how the pathway compares with permanent residency routes in other countries, where factors such as educational background, investment activity, or professional contributions may carry equal or greater weight in eligibility assessments.

The combined requirements of sustained high income, continuous Beijing-based employment, and extended physical presence within China make this one of the more demanding residency pathways among major economies.

China names 55 countries for visa-free transit

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that China's National Immigration Administration has published its 2026 list of countries whose citizens qualify for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme.

The release confirms that nationals from 55 countries across four regions can pass through designated Chinese cities and ports without a traditional visa while travelling to a third destination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh