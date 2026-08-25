A private arbitrator ruled that The Washington Post wrongfully terminated opinion columnist Karen Attiah over social media posts

Attiah was fired in September 2025 after posting comments on Bluesky following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The Washington Post News Guild said the decision vindicated its effort to protect journalists' rights

A private arbitrator has ruled that The Washington Post wrongfully dismissed former opinion columnist Karen Attiah, ordering the newspaper to reinstate her with back pay and lost benefits, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Arbitrator Sarah Miller Espinosa found that the newspaper had no sufficient cause to terminate Attiah and had breached its labour agreement with her.

Washington Post ordered to reinstate Karen Attiah

Source: Getty Images

"The Washington Post failed to establish the grievant engaged in gross misconduct," Espinosa wrote in her ruling, a copy of which was shared with the New York Times by Attiah's legal team.

The case stemmed from posts Attiah published on Bluesky on 10 September 2025, the day conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot. Her posts addressed public reactions to Kirk's death and referenced his prior comments about Black women.

The Washington Post moved to terminate her shortly afterwards. In her dismissal letter, the newspaper's head of human resources, Wayne Connell, told Attiah that her posts "harm the integrity of our organization" and could pose a risk to the physical safety of staff.

The Post also cited its social media standards, which require employees to conduct themselves online with civility and respect.

Attiah contested those grounds, arguing that her commentary on political violence fell squarely within her responsibilities as an opinion journalist. At an arbitration hearing in June, she maintained that the posts were a legitimate exercise of her professional role.

Arbitrator Rejects Post's Justification

Espinosa sided with Attiah on each of the central points. She concluded that the newspaper had not demonstrated that the social media activity constituted gross misconduct, and found that proceeding with the termination placed The Post in violation of its own labour agreement.

As a result, the arbitrator directed the newspaper to reinstate Attiah to her former position and to compensate her for back pay and any benefits lost since her dismissal, according to Reuters.

The Washington Post News Guild welcomed the outcome, stating that the ruling vindicated its efforts to defend journalists' rights. A spokesperson for the newspaper said The Post respects the arbitration process but declined to comment on the specifics of the decision.

Attiah, who covered politics, race, culture and international affairs during her time at the paper, was among several journalists whose employment came under review following their public remarks in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh