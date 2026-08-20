A video emerged on Instagram showing Sibamay Zakaria kneeling before the National Chief Imam after he was arrested for assaulting a pastor at a police station

The Muslim cleric also addressed IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, expressing remorse over the incident that sparked widespread public outrage

The assault occurred while Apostle Daniel JY Adjei was in handcuffs at the station, and prominent figures including Prophet Nigel Gaisie called for the cleric's arrest

Sibamay Zakaria, the Muslim cleric who was filmed slapping a handcuffed pastor inside a police station, has publicly knelt before the National Chief Imam to beg forgiveness following his arrest and release.

Sibamay Zakaria kneels before the National Chief Imam following his arrest for assaulting a pastor, sparking public outrage and divided social media reactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A video shared on Instagram by gossips24tv on August 20, 2026, captured the moment Zakaria appeared visibly remorseful, prostrating himself before the National Chief Imam and offering an apology for his conduct.

He also directed words of praise towards Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, acknowledging that the IGP had performed his duty by acting on the incident.

The confrontation that triggered the backlash took place at a police station, where Apostle Daniel JY Adjei had been brought in over remarks allegedly made about the Prophet Mohammed.

Camera footage from inside the station showed Zakaria, visibly enraged, striking the pastor while the man of God remained restrained in handcuffs and unable to defend himself.

The footage circulated rapidly online and drew immediate condemnation from across Ghana's religious and civic communities. Prophet Nigel Gaisie was among the prominent Christian voices who publicly denounced the act and added his voice to calls demanding Zakaria's arrest.

The Instagram post below has the video of the muslim clergy kneeling before the National Chief Imam and the IGP to seek their forgiveness.

Reactions to clergy's apology video

The sight of Zakaria kneeling before the Chief Imam prompted a fresh wave of reaction on social media, with opinions sharply divided between those who welcomed the gesture and those who argued it was insufficient.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

willylilun said:

"❤️🙌👏❤️."

david_skatz1 wrote:

"Why are we seeing everything but the law taking its course. All this begging stuff has to stop. The IGP and Chief Imam are not judges. He should be in court. At the end of the day, he will most likely be fined but in Mahama's words 'the law is the law'!"

boydoeghofficial commented:

"All this. Concert. Hmmm only in Africa and Ghana we solve religious case at home. Hmmmmm. Is. Sad in this town."

Apostle Daniel granted bail after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Apostle Daniel JY Adjei's arrest by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team due to alleged derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed.

His release on bail, facilitated by MP John Ntim Fordjour, comes amidst ongoing investigations into the incident that has sparked significant discussions regarding interfaith relations in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh