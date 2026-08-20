Chidinma Adetshina addressed her ongoing citizenship and deportation battle following a court appearance in Cape Town

The beauty queen said she believes she has been unfairly targeted and used as an example throughout the process

Her comments drew a sharp wave of backlash from South Africans online, many of whom pushed back strongly

Chidinma Adetshina's long-running legal fight over her right to remain in South Africa has taken a new turn, with the beauty queen breaking her silence to address the toll the case has taken on her.

Chidinma Adetshina addresses her ongoing citizenship and deportation battle, saying she has been unfairly treated. Image credit: YabaLeftOnline.

Source: UGC

Adetshina's citizenship troubles date back to 2024, when questions arose over her eligibility to compete in Miss South Africa due to her family background, born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent.

The Department of Home Affairs later alleged fraud and identity theft connected to her mother's documentation, though officials stressed Adetshina was only an infant at the time and could not have been involved.

She withdrew from the pageant amid intense public scrutiny, later winning Miss Universe Nigeria and finishing as first runner-up at Miss Universe in Mexico.

Her South African documents were subsequently withdrawn, and the state has since pursued deportation proceedings against her.

Adetshina speaks out on unfair treatment claims

Speaking outside the Cape Town Regional Court following her latest appearance, Adetshina delivered a composed statement addressing how she believes the case has been handled.

She said:

"I believe that I have been treated unfairly and targeted, and there has been an attempt to make me as an example. But my message is not going to be one out of anger."

Adetshina went on to call for South Africa's legal principles, rather than public sentiment, to guide the outcome of her case, urging the country to embrace the spirit of Ubuntu instead of what she described as xenophobia.

She added:

"South Africa is governed by the rule of law, and we should not allow xenophobia and misinformation to determine how people are going to be treated."

She closed her remarks by thanking her family, legal team, and supporters, maintaining that she has fully cooperated with every stage of the legal process.

Her latest hearing ended with the matter postponed once again, with judgment on her immigration status now scheduled for February 27, 2027.

Below is the video in which Chidimma Adetshina claims she has been unfairly treated.

South Africans push back against Adetshina's remarks

Reaction to her comments was largely unsympathetic among South African social media users, with many pushing back firmly against her framing of the case.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@omfundodakile wrote:

"We haven't forgotten that the identity was stolen and a south african child was deprived of all her rights, yet the person who got (stole) all these rights is crying wolf."

@kabelo.darryl commented:

"She was nearly beaten up after court, she must just go back home to where she was born."

@rochelleoliphant said:

"If she can do it, everyone will do it. She shouldn't get away with this."

@ate_e_too reacted:

"Ubuntu is not a law. We have laws and one says you are here illegally."

@refilwengakane wrote:

"She's fighting very hard to be a South African!"

@bellenoirefemme commented:

"The audacity....you broke the law babes."

@udosweet offered a different take:

"My dear Chidima... Please comeback home to your father's land Nigeria 🇳🇬"

@fortheloveoflindz questioned her framing:

"But she put in a second review application that resulted in her matter being postponed, her lawyers are playing legal delay tactics. She hasn't won anything so why is she giving a misleading speech?"

Adetshina celebrates her birthday in style

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Chidinma Adetshina looked effortlessly chic in a corseted flamboyant gown for her 24th birthday party and photoshoot.

The beauty queen wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and bold red lipstick to complete her glamorous look, styled with a fascinator and expensive earrings to match the beading pattern on her gown.

She shared her makeup and hair transformation video on Instagram as she celebrated with friends.

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Source: YEN.com.gh