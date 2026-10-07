Nigerian content creator Rachel Ojuromi made her runway debut at Chanel's latest show in Paris, France, walking at the iconic Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week

The 22-year-old shared how she received the news of her booking, the emotional moments she had behind the scenes and the meaning behind her runway outfit

Netizens celebrated the Lagos-born fashion star after photos from the show surfaced online, with many praising her look and her inspiring journey from Lagos to Paris

Nigerian content creator Rachel Ojuromi has made her runway debut at Chanel's spring/summer 2027 show in Paris, France.

Rachel Ojuromi makes her runway debut at Chanel's spring/summer 2027 show in Paris. Image credit: Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com.

Source: UGC

The 22-year-old walked for the French luxury house at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week.

Born and raised in Lagos, Rachel Ojuromi first drew attention online with fashion videos she created with her best friend, stylist and designer Debby Fasingha.

In the clips, she struts through Lagos streets and markets in bold, high-fashion outfits while running everyday errands like buying vegetables. She also runs The Process Africa, a culture platform.

Rachel Ojuromi's Chanel runway debut

According to British Vogue, Rachel Ojuromi received the news of her Chanel booking while relaxing at home in a robe.

Her first reaction was calm, but she later broke down in tears during the first lineup when the moment finally sank in.

For the show, she wore a grey and yellow tweed shirt and midi skirt from the house's new collection under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Yellow, she told the magazine, is the favourite colour of her best friend Debby, so she saw the look as a sign.

Nerves set in before the show, but established models Bhavitha Mandava and Anok Yai encouraged her to stay calm and enjoy the moment.

By the time she stepped onto the runway, she said she was having fun and felt she deserved to be there.

The X post of Rachel Ojuromi, making her Chanel runway debut, is below.

How Lagos street videos led Rachel Ojuromi to Chanel

Rachel Ojuromi had referenced past Chanel collections in her content for some time.

However, British Vogue reports that it was her viral recreation of Chanel's Métiers d'Art show that opened the door to the runway. She told the magazine her rise did not happen overnight:

"It's a series of compounding events. It's never overnight."

Dreams of Paris had long been part of her story, as she posted videos as far back as 2020 imagining herself living in the French capital.

Encouraging young people back home, she said anyone could dream and believe in something, even when others did not understand their vision.

Netizens react to Rachel Ojuromi's Chanel debut

Netizens on X celebrated Rachel Ojuromi after photos from her Chanel debut surfaced online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sugar Mommy! wrote:

"They called her the coolest girl in Nigeria."

Valentine Nwatu said:

"Who don fine, don fine. Keep it up, nne. Nothing beats natural beauty. Look how she is with the all-back style."

Lucyyy commented:

"The way she's carrying that yellow tweed like it's a birthright is so insane to me. Paris needed her."

Sambalily101 indicated:

"Wow, this is beautiful."

Dolapo wrote:

"Dreams do come true. Neva think less of yourself."

Kantanka's grandson models for top fashion brand abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of Ghanaian inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, walked the runway for an international fashion brand.

Wearing oversized streetwear, he drew attention on social media with his appearance. Having previously modelled in China, he is building a fashion career separate from his family's legacy in technology.

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Source: YEN.com.gh