Oman Introduces Website To Help Foreigners Apply for Jobs in 4 Steps

Oman's Ministry of Labour launched a dedicated online portal allowing job seekers to apply for private sector roles without submitting any documents

The platform, accessible through the government's official website, covers both job and training opportunities across private sector companies

Applicants can complete the full process in as little as 3 minutes by following four steps, starting with a login via the Thiqa app

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Oman's Ministry of Labour has introduced a fully digital application service that allows job seekers to pursue private sector employment and training opportunities without visiting any government office or submitting physical documents.

The service is hosted on the country's official government portal, Gov.om, under the Labour and Workforce category, and is available in both Arabic and English to accommodate a broader range of users.

Oman’s Ministry of Labour launches a digital job portal for private sector jobs and training, allowing applications without documents in just 3 minutes. Image credit: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

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How the Oman job portal works

The application process is structured around four steps. Users first log in through the Thiqa app, which functions as a verified digital identity tool for accessing government services in Oman. They then search available positions, submit an application within the designated window for each role, and finally accept a job offer if one is extended to them.

The Ministry estimates the entire process takes as little as three minutes to complete. No documents are required at the point of application, though a fixed fee applies, charged in Omani rials.

One key condition governs the process: applicants must submit within the specified timeframe for each listed role, as applications are no longer accepted once that window has closed.

What the portal means for job seekers

The platform covers both employment and training opportunities in private sector companies, giving job seekers a single entry point for multiple types of opportunities. Its placement within the broader Gov.om platform means it sits alongside a range of other government services spanning education, housing, public health, and business.

The launch represents a significant shift in how Oman facilitates labour market access, reducing friction for job seekers by removing the need for in-person visits or document preparation before an application can be submitted.

The development comes as Oman has also broadened access for certain foreign nationals seeking residence permits, signalling a wider effort to modernise and open up its labour and residency frameworks.

Oman names family members eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oman has announced that citizens of over 100 countries and regions can enter the Sultanate without a visa for short stays.

The official guidance was published on the Omani government's entry visa portal, which outlines two separate categories of eligible nations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh