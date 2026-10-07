The Dutch government has outlined a specific set of criteria for people seeking to obtain citizenship through the option route

Among those who may qualify are people born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and former Dutch nationals who previously held the citizenship

The option route is considered a more direct pathway to Dutch nationality compared to the standard naturalisation process

The Netherlands government has published a formal list of five categories of people who may apply for Dutch citizenship through what it calls the option route, making clear that the pathway is not available to all applicants.

The information, available on the Netherlands government website, specifies that only those who fall within one of five defined situations are permitted to apply.

The Netherlands sets out five categories eligible for Dutch citizenship through the option route. Image credit: KOEN VAN WEEL, Mantonature/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government states: "Not everyone can obtain Dutch nationality through option. You can only apply for option if one of the following situations applies to you."

5 groups eligible for Dutch citizenship

The first category covers individuals born in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The second includes people who have been recognised by, or fall under the legal authority of, a Dutch national. The third applies to those who have resided in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for an extended period.

The fourth category addresses a historical gap in Dutch nationality law, extending eligibility to people born before 1 January 1985 to a Dutch mother or adopted by one, as well as the children of such individuals.

This provision acknowledges that older Dutch legislation did not uniformly allow citizenship to pass through the maternal line in the same way it did through the paternal line.

The fifth category opens the route to former Dutch nationals who held citizenship at some point but subsequently lost it, offering them a potential pathway to reclaim their nationality.

Option route vs full naturalisation

The option route is distinct from the standard naturalisation process. It is generally regarded as a more streamlined method of acquiring Dutch nationality, designed for people who already have a defined connection to the Netherlands or to Dutch citizenship through birth, parentage, residence, or prior status.

The publication of these criteria provides clarity for individuals exploring routes to Dutch citizenship, particularly those in circumstances that may not fit the broader naturalisation requirements.

UK plans new permanent residency rules for workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has announced planned changes governing when foreign nationals can qualify for permanent residency.

According to UK Justice Secretary Alex Norris, the government's decision to take more time before finalising the reforms is not due to any division within Cabinet over the proposals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh