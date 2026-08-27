UAE Publishes Minimum Age Required To Apply for a Residence Visa

The UAE government published the minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking a residence visa on its official website

The age threshold applies to all foreigners who wish to obtain a residence visa in the country

The UAE government's website contains the specific wording of the requirement for prospective applicants

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed that any foreigner wishing to obtain a residence visa must be at least 18 years old, publishing the condition directly on the UAE government's official website.

The requirement sets a clear eligibility threshold at adulthood, meaning applicants who have not yet reached that age will not qualify to submit an application under the country's current immigration rules.

The UAE government has set the minimum age for residence visa applications at 18 years, providing clarity for foreign applicants on eligibility requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE residence visa age requirement

The government's official platform carries the exact wording of the condition, which reads: "In order to obtain a Residence Visa, you must be at least 18 years old."

By publishing the rule prominently on its official channel, the UAE signals a commitment to clarity around immigration eligibility, allowing prospective applicants to determine whether they qualify before beginning what can be a lengthy and costly application process.

The age condition sits alongside the broader set of criteria that foreigners must satisfy when pursuing legal residency in the Gulf nation.

What the rule means for African applicants

The UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for migrants from across Africa, particularly among Ghanaians and other nationals exploring opportunities to work and live abroad.

For many of those individuals, understanding the baseline requirements before committing to an application is a practical necessity.

The confirmation that 18 is the minimum age adds an important data point to the checklist that prospective residents must work through. While the rule may appear straightforward, its formal publication on the government's platform provides official clarity that has not always been easily accessible to applicants navigating the process from outside the country.

The UAE has been actively working to attract skilled foreign workers and investors in recent years, rolling out a range of visa categories to accommodate different profiles of applicants.

The residence visa remains one of the primary routes through which foreigners establish long-term legal status in the country.

UAE lists 15 duty-free items travellers can bring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has listed 15 item categories that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying duties.

The disclosure offers clarity to travellers who may be unsure about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh