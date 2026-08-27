UAE Sets Age Requirement That Foreigners Must Meet To Get a Work Permit

The UAE has published its official age requirements for foreigners applying for a work permit in the country

Applicants aged below 18 who fall outside two specific exemption categories will not qualify for a standard work permit

The UAE outlined separate permit frameworks for juveniles and those on student training or employment programmes

The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 18 years for most foreign nationals seeking a work permit, according to the country's officially published employment regulations.

The rule establishes a clear baseline for the general foreign workforce. Any individual who has not reached that age threshold and does not fall within a recognised exemption category will be ineligible to obtain a standard work permit in the UAE.

The UAE has set the work permit age requirement at 18, with exemptions for juveniles and student trainees, clarifying rules for foreign employment eligibility. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE work permit age requirement

The official position states: "The worker must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of a juvenile work permit or a student training/employment permit."

This makes the 18-year requirement the default standard across most categories of foreign employment in the country. The stipulation applies regardless of nationality or the nature of the intended role.

Exemptions for juveniles and student trainees

The UAE has carved out two distinct categories that operate outside the standard age rule. The first covers juveniles, who are not outright prohibited from working but must apply through a separate permit type that carries its own specific conditions.

The second category covers individuals participating in student training or employment programmes, who are similarly processed under a framework distinct from the regular work permit system.

These two pathways mean that younger applicants are not entirely excluded from the UAE labour market, provided they meet the criteria relevant to their category.

However, for everyone outside those two defined groups, the 18-year minimum remains a firm and non-negotiable condition for work permit eligibility.

The publication of these requirements reflects the UAE's structured approach to regulating its foreign workforce, which makes up a significant portion of the country's overall labour pool.

UAE lists 15 duty-free items travellers can bring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has released an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers are permitted to bring into the country without paying duties.

The announcement provides clarity for travellers who may be uncertain about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh