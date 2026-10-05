UK Lists 2 Family Members Who Can Enter the Country Without a Visa or ETA

The UK government published official guidance on who qualifies as a dependant under the head of state travel exemption route

Two specific categories of family members may accompany a sovereign or head of state into the UK without a visa or ETA

Private servants travelling with a head of state may also qualify for the exemption, but only under strict conditions

The United Kingdom government has published formal guidance confirming that two categories of family members may enter the country alongside a serving sovereign or head of state without a visa or electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

Under the exemption route, recognised heads of state and sovereigns are fully exempt from immigration control upon arrival in the UK.

UK government guidance explains which family members and private servants qualify for the head of state travel exemption, including strict entry conditions. Image credit: Ridofranz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidance extends that exemption to qualifying dependants who share a household with the head of state.

2 family members covered by the exemption

The UK government guidance identifies two specific family members eligible to travel under this route. The first is a spouse or civil partner. The second is a child under 18 years of age. Both must reside within the head of state's household to meet the qualifying criteria.

The exemption does not apply to any other relatives, regardless of how closely they may be related to the head of state.

Conditions for private servants

Beyond immediate family, personal domestic workers who accompany a head of state on a visit to the UK may also be considered exempt from immigration control. However, the guidance places firm restrictions on who qualifies.

To be eligible, the servant must work directly for the head of state in a personal domestic capacity and must not be employed by the sending state. Workers who do not meet both conditions would not qualify under this route.

The guidance is equally clear on what those who enter under the exemption are prohibited from doing. Individuals who travel under this route are not permitted to settle in the UK permanently, nor can they switch to a different immigration route while present in the country.

The publication of this guidance provides clarity for those travelling with foreign heads of state, setting out the precise limits of the exemption and the conditions attached to it.

UK unveils new visa rules for carers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign care workers in the UK had received a fresh update following a change introduced by the UK Home Office.

According to the Home Office, the new arrangement could impact some care workers and senior care workers whose employers have had their sponsor licences revoked.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh