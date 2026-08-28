US Publishes Names and Photos of 10 Nigerians Set for Deportation

The US government published the names and mugshots of 10 Nigerian nationals flagged for deportation from facilities across five states

The individuals face charges ranging from wire fraud and identity theft to crimes against children

The release of names and photographs forms part of a broader US effort to publicise foreign nationals in immigration detention with criminal records

The United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals currently held in immigration detention facilities across five American states, with each individual facing criminal charges ahead of potential deportation proceedings.

The detainees are spread across Pennsylvania, Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, with their offences spanning wire fraud, identity theft, illicit substances possession, weapons charges, and crimes involving children.

US government reveals names and mugshots of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation due to charges including wire fraud, identity theft, and crimes against children. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who are the 10 Nigerian nationals?

Three of the individuals are held at facilities in Pennsylvania. Temitope Bashua, detained in Allenwood, faces charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and general fraud. Chukwuemeka Okorocha, held at the same location, carries charges that include wire fraud, dangerous illicit substances, weapons possession, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Tunde Korede, also in Allenwood, faces a conspiracy charge.

A fourth Pennsylvania detainee, Johnson Ogunlana, is held in White Deer on counts of fraud and identity theft.

Two individuals were arrested in Conroe, Texas. Ojehoro Lewis faces a charge of cruelty toward a child, while Daniel Oworen is charged with a dangerous illicit substances offence. A third Texas detainee, Franklin Dikeocha, was arrested in Dallas on a charge of sexual offence against a child involving fondling.

In Kentucky, Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe was detained in Louisville on a wire fraud charge. Raymond H. Ekevwo, held in Oxford, Wisconsin, faces the same allegation.

The final individual, Chukwuemeka Chinye, was arrested in Pollock, Louisiana, on multiple counts including larceny from a banking-type institution, fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy.

Charges span fraud and violence

Fraud-related offences appear most frequently across the group, with wire fraud and identity theft charges listed against several of the detainees. Illicit substances allegations and violent offences, including aggravated assault and weapons possession, also feature among the charges.

The publication of names and photographs is consistent with a wider US government approach of disclosing the identities of foreign nationals in immigration custody who carry criminal records or face pending charges before their removal proceedings conclude.

US orders nationals of 1 African nation with TPS to leave

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of Homeland Security has warned Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders from Ethiopia and 12 other countries, ordering them to leave the country.

This comes after Judge Brian Murphy lifted the stay on Ethiopia’s TPS termination, clearing the way for all outstanding TPS terminations to take effect simultaneously.

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Source: YEN.com.gh