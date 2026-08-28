The US Department of State has outlined the consequences awaiting immigrants who attempt to use marriage fraud to obtain residency benefits

One of the penalties the US government listed includes a prison sentence that could last up to five years

Beyond imprisonment, the US government revealed a financial penalty that could take years for convicted individuals to recover from

The United States government has outlined the specific consequences facing any immigrant caught attempting to obtain residency through marriage fraud, with penalties covering both criminal prosecution and immigration status.

According to guidance published by the US Department of State, immigrants found to have committed marriage fraud face removal proceedings and may be permanently barred from accessing future immigration benefits in the country.

US immigration states penalties for marriage fraud, including up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000, risking the loss of permanent residency benefits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those administrative consequences, however, are compounded by serious criminal penalties that carry far greater long-term weight.

Criminal penalties for marriage fraud

A conviction for marriage fraud in the United States carries a prison sentence of up to five years. Beyond incarceration, convicted individuals may also be ordered to pay fines of as much as USD 250,000, making it one of the most financially devastating criminal penalties an immigrant could face.

The combination of these two outcomes means that anyone found guilty does not simply face deportation and move on. They risk losing years of their life to imprisonment while simultaneously carrying a financial burden that could take most people decades to recover from.

What constitutes marriage fraud in the US

Under US immigration law, marriage fraud typically refers to entering into a marriage with the sole purpose of obtaining an immigration benefit, such as a green card or permanent residency, without any genuine intention of building a shared life as a couple.

US immigration authorities treat such cases seriously, and investigations into suspected fraud can be thorough, involving interviews, document reviews and surveillance to determine whether a marriage is legitimate.

The Department of State's guidance makes clear that the path to residency through marriage is closely monitored. Those who attempt to exploit the system expose themselves to consequences that extend well beyond a rejected visa application, including the permanent loss of the ability to legally immigrate to the United States in future.

US tells Ethiopians with TPS to leave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had warned holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Ethiopia and 12 other countries to leave the country.

This came after a US court lifted the stay on Ethiopia's TPS termination, clearing the way for all outstanding TPS terminations to take effect simultaneously.

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Source: YEN.com.gh