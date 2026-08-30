The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined three work permit categories with validity periods shorter than two years

The shortest permit, valid for just three months, applies to student training and is subject to strict conditions for workers as young as 15

Under UAE Labour Law, both employers and workers face criminal liability for operating without a valid MoHRE-issued work permit

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The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has clarified which work permits carry validity periods of less than two years, providing critical guidance for businesses and employees operating within the country's private sector.

UAE Lists 3 Work Permit Types Valid for Less Than 2 Years and Explains Conditions

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MoHRE currently oversees 13 types of work permits, all issued exclusively to establishments formally registered with the Ministry. The category of permits valid for under two years contains three distinct options, each tailored to a specific type of worker or training arrangement.

UAE's 3 Short-Term Work Permit Categories

The briefest of the three is the student training and employment permit, which runs for only three months. It allows registered businesses to hire students aged 15 and above who already reside in the UAE, provided they meet conditions that ensure a safe and appropriate training environment.

The second option, the juvenile work permit, is valid for one year. This permit enables employers to hire workers between the ages of 15 and 18, and its issuance is conditional on the business demonstrating that adequate safeguards are in place to protect young workers on site.

Rounding out the category is the national trainee work permit, which also carries a 12-month validity period. This permit is designed for establishments that want to train UAE nationals in accordance with their approved academic qualifications. Notably, it is the only one of the three that can be renewed, provided both the employer and the trainee agree to extend the arrangement.

Legal Obligations Under UAE Labour Law

The stakes for non-compliance are significant. Article 6 of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, known as the UAE Labour Law, makes it a criminal offence for any individual to work in the country without a valid MoHRE-issued permit. Employers face the same legal exposure: no worker may be recruited or employed unless the correct permit has been secured through official MoHRE channels beforehand.

The law applies across the private sector and covers all establishments registered with the Ministry, leaving little room for ambiguity for businesses operating in the UAE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh