UAE MoHRE Outlines 4 Steps Workers Must Follow to Cancel Their Work Permits

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation published the official work permit cancellation procedure for private sector workers

Workers must settle all outstanding fines before their cancellation request can be processed by authorities

Employers carry a defined obligation to confirm all financial entitlements have been paid before a permit cancellation is approved

Workers in the United Arab Emirates who wish to exit their employment arrangements now have a clearly defined procedure to follow, after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) published its official work permit cancellation process through its information portal.

The ministry, which oversees work permit issuance for all private sector establishments registered under it, administers 13 categories of work permits. The four-step process applies across all of them.

How to Cancel a UAE Work Permit

The procedure begins with the submission of a formal written cancellation request. Once that is submitted, the applicant must ensure that all required information and supporting documents have been completed and attached in full.

Before the cancellation can move forward, any outstanding fines tied to late permit issuance or failure to renew on time must be completely settled. The process will not proceed until those dues are cleared.

The fourth step places a specific responsibility on the employer. The company must formally confirm that the worker has received every financial entitlement owed to them, including wages, end-of-service benefits, and any other dues, before the permit cancellation is finalised.

When MoHRE Can Refuse or Cancel Permits

The ministry also set out the conditions under which it can withhold, decline to renew, or cancel a work permit. Establishments that submit false or misleading documents when applying for a permit face this risk, as do companies found to be fictitious or no longer operating in the activity for which they were originally registered.

Failure to comply with the Wages Protection System, the UAE's mechanism for monitoring and enforcing timely salary payments, can also result in permit action being taken against an employer. Violations of other labour market regulatory systems carry similar consequences.

MoHRE made clear that a work permit cancellation is not a decision that a worker can make alone. Both the employer and the employee carry defined responsibilities that must each be fulfilled before the process can be completed lawfully.

Source: YEN.com.gh