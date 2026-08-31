The US government expanded its deportation list to include 134 Nigerians, releasing their full names and photographs publicly

Those named were arrested across multiple American states, including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York

Charges against the listed individuals range from wire fraud and money laundering to violent crimes and sexual offences against minors

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The United States government has expanded its deportation list to include 134 Nigerian nationals, making their names and photographs publicly available through the US Department of Homeland Security.

The individuals were detained across several American cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Baltimore, New York, Salt Lake City, and others.

US government expands the deportation list to 134 Nigerians, detailing names, photos, and charges ranging from fraud to violent crimes across multiple states. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The alleged offences span financial crimes, violent acts, sexual offences, drug-related charges, and weapon violations.

Financial crimes dominate the list

A large number of those named face charges tied to fraud and money laundering. Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi, arrested in Dallas, Texas, is listed for wire fraud and mail fraud. Eghosa Obaretin, detained in San Antonio, Texas, faces fraud and wire fraud charges, while Stephen Oseghale, held in Thomson, Illinois, is charged with wire fraud and identity theft.

Other individuals accused of financial crimes include Obinwanne Okeke, held in Oakdale, Louisiana, on wire fraud charges; Benjamin Ifebajo, arrested in Atlanta for money laundering; Chukwudi Kingsley Kalu, detained in Salt Lake City on money laundering charges; and Oludayo Adeagbo, arrested in Butner, North Carolina, on wire fraud and identity theft charges.

Toluwani Adebakin, held in Yazoo City, Mississippi, faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Benji Macaulay, detained in Lompoc, California, is accused of fraud involving false statements, false claims of citizenship, and the unlawful use of credit cards.

Violent, sexual, and drug-related offences

Several individuals on the expanded list face more serious charges. Donald Ehie, arrested in Clayton, Missouri, is accused of assault, weapon offences, kidnapping an adult, and multiple counts of aggravated assault. Ibrahim Ijaoba, held in Florence, Colorado, and reportedly linked to the Bloods gang, faces charges of robbery with a firearm, assault, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, arrested in Brownsburg, Indiana, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual offences against a child. Oluwadamilola Olufunsho Ojo, held in Conroe, Texas, faces charges of aggravated assault against a family member.

On the drug and weapons side, Franklin Ibeabuchi, arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, faces charges that include carrying a prohibited weapon. Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, detained in Dallas, faces robbery and dangerous drug charges, while Olamide Jolayemi, held in Oklahoma City, is listed for computer crimes and driving under the influence.

Aderemi Akefe, arrested in Detroit, Michigan, is accused of smuggling to avoid customs duties alongside a driving under the influence charge.

The public release of photographs and identifying details marks a significant step in the US government's approach to immigration enforcement, reflecting broader efforts by the administration to publicise deportation actions against foreign nationals accused of criminal activity.

US launches app to help migrants leave

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had urged undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.

As part of this effort, a new mobile app called CBP Home has been introduced as a primary tool for individuals to arrange their own departure.

This presents self-deportation as a controlled alternative to forced removal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh