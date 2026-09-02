President William Ruto directed the government to crack down on foreigners operating small-scale businesses in Kenya from Monday, September 7

Ruto addressed MSME traders at State House on Wednesday, September 2, singling out hawking and small retail shops as businesses reserved for Kenyans

The president called for the Local Content Bill, 2025, to be fast-tracked through parliament to give the directive legal backing

Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on foreign nationals running small-scale businesses in the country, with enforcement set to kick off on Monday, September 7.

President Ruto orders a crackdown on foreigners in small-scale businesses in Kenya. He advocates for the swift passage of the Local Content Bill to safeguard local traders. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ruto announced on Wednesday, September 2, while meeting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise traders at State House.

In a September 2, 2026 report by Tuko, the President argued that activities such as hawking and operating small retail outlets should be reserved for Kenyan citizens, not foreign nationals.

"There are traders from foreign nations, let me not mention the countries, who have come here and started hawking or engaging in small businesses, selling things like duvets and others," Ruto told the traders, who responded with cheers.

The president drew a firm line between attracting genuine investors and allowing foreign nationals to engage in petty trade.

"We have made efforts to improve the economy. We have not improved investor confidence for hawkers to come to Kenya," he said, adding a pointed warning:

"Starting Monday, September 7, all foreigners engaging in small businesses should either close, and if they don't…"

Which businesses will be affected?

Ruto specifically called out hawking and small retail shops as the types of enterprises that should be protected for Kenyans.

"It cannot be that a person comes from China or elsewhere to be a hawker or open a small shop," he stated.

The directive comes alongside a push to reshape the legal framework governing local economic participation.

Ruto called on parliament to fast-track the Local Content Bill, 2025, sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri.

The bill proposes to legally reserve certain businesses and economic activities exclusively for Kenyan citizens.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui are expected to work on further amendments to the legislation.

The government is also weighing changes to the Public Procurement Act as part of a broader strategy to strengthen local participation, boost local hiring, and reduce foreign dominance in selected sectors of the economy.

France's visa portal details daily financial requirements for visitors based on accommodation type, which are essential for entry to the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

France announces minimum funds foreigners need

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that France has set out the precise daily financial thresholds that foreign visitors must demonstrate access to when entering the country, with the amounts varying according to the type of accommodation arranged for the trip.

The figures appear on the France-Visas official portal, which serves as the government's primary resource for entry requirements.

Visitors who arrive with a confirmed hotel booking must show they have access to at least €65 per day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh