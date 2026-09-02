The UAE government published an official list of 19 occupations that fall under its domestic work classification

Several surprising roles on the UAE's domestic worker list reflect the country's unique cultural and economic traditions

Workers in all 19 categories are subject to domestic worker laws rather than the broader private sector regulations

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The United Arab Emirates has released a detailed breakdown of what counts as domestic work within its borders, and the list includes some roles that many people would not typically associate with household employment.

UAE lists 19 jobs that are classified as domestic work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

The UAE government published the full catalogue of 19 occupations on its official website under a section answering the question: "Who are domestic workers?" The list spans a wide range of roles, from the expected to the culturally specific.

UAE's full list of 19 domestic worker roles

According to the official UAE government website, the following occupations are classified as domestic work:

1. Housemaid

2. Sailor

3. Guard

4. Shepherd

5. Jockey

6. Tamer

7. Falcon caretaker

8. Worker

9. Housekeeper

10. Cook

11. Nanny/babysitter

12. Farm worker/grower

13. Gardener

14. Personal trainer/coach

15. Private tutor

16. Home nurse

17. Personal assistant

18. Private agricultural engineer

19. Personal/family driver

Why some entries on the list stand out

Roles such as cook, housekeeper, and nanny fit comfortably within most people's understanding of household employment. However, several other entries reflect the distinctly Emirati way of life.

The inclusion of falcon caretaker, for instance, speaks directly to the country's deep-rooted tradition of falconry, a practice that holds significant cultural and heritage value in the UAE. Similarly, the presence of shepherd, tamer, jockey, and private agricultural engineer on the list points to the reality that some UAE households maintain farms, livestock, and equestrian operations as part of their daily existence.

The practical consequence of this classification is significant. Any individual working in one of these 19 roles is governed by the laws and protections that apply specifically to domestic workers in the UAE, rather than those covering employees in the broader private sector. This means their rights, working conditions, and legal recourse fall under a separate and distinct regulatory framework designed for household employment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh