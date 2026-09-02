UAE Lists 19 Jobs Classified as Domestic Work, Includes Falcon Caretaker and Jockey
- The UAE government published an official list of 19 occupations that fall under its domestic work classification
- Several surprising roles on the UAE's domestic worker list reflect the country's unique cultural and economic traditions
- Workers in all 19 categories are subject to domestic worker laws rather than the broader private sector regulations
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The United Arab Emirates has released a detailed breakdown of what counts as domestic work within its borders, and the list includes some roles that many people would not typically associate with household employment.
The UAE government published the full catalogue of 19 occupations on its official website under a section answering the question: "Who are domestic workers?" The list spans a wide range of roles, from the expected to the culturally specific.
UAE's full list of 19 domestic worker roles
According to the official UAE government website, the following occupations are classified as domestic work:
1. Housemaid
2. Sailor
3. Guard
4. Shepherd
5. Jockey
6. Tamer
7. Falcon caretaker
8. Worker
9. Housekeeper
10. Cook
11. Nanny/babysitter
12. Farm worker/grower
13. Gardener
14. Personal trainer/coach
15. Private tutor
16. Home nurse
17. Personal assistant
18. Private agricultural engineer
19. Personal/family driver
Why some entries on the list stand out
Roles such as cook, housekeeper, and nanny fit comfortably within most people's understanding of household employment. However, several other entries reflect the distinctly Emirati way of life.
The inclusion of falcon caretaker, for instance, speaks directly to the country's deep-rooted tradition of falconry, a practice that holds significant cultural and heritage value in the UAE. Similarly, the presence of shepherd, tamer, jockey, and private agricultural engineer on the list points to the reality that some UAE households maintain farms, livestock, and equestrian operations as part of their daily existence.
The practical consequence of this classification is significant. Any individual working in one of these 19 roles is governed by the laws and protections that apply specifically to domestic workers in the UAE, rather than those covering employees in the broader private sector. This means their rights, working conditions, and legal recourse fall under a separate and distinct regulatory framework designed for household employment.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh