2 Reasons UK Travellers May Be Denied Entry Into Ghana in 2026

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office published entry requirements British passport holders must satisfy before travelling to Ghana

Travellers arriving with an invalid passport or without a valid visa face immediate refusal at Ghana's border

The FCDO also flagged a compulsory yellow fever certificate and a mandatory online health declaration form as additional entry conditions

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British nationals travelling to Ghana risk being turned away at the border if they fail to meet two specific conditions set out by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which has published detailed entry guidance for citizens holding a full British passport.

The FCDO guidance covers passport validity, visa requirements, and several additional conditions enforced by Ghanaian authorities at all entry points.

British passport holders must meet key entry requirements for Ghana, including valid visas, yellow fever certificates, and health declarations to avoid border refusal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Passport and visa rules for Ghana

The first condition concerns passport validity. Ghana requires that a British passport carry an expiry date of no less than six months beyond the intended date of arrival. Any traveller presenting a passport that falls short of this threshold will be refused entry. The same applies to passports that have been reported as lost or stolen, regardless of whether the physical document is in the traveller's possession.

The second condition relates to visa status. British citizens must obtain a valid visa before boarding their flight, as Ghana does not offer visa-on-arrival to UK passport holders. Travellers who arrive without one will be turned away unless they hold a valid Nigerian residence permit, such as a CERPAC or Green Card.

Additional entry requirements

Beyond the passport and visa rules, the FCDO has flagged several further requirements that travellers must satisfy before and upon arrival.

A yellow fever vaccination certificate is compulsory for entry into Ghana. However, the requirement does not apply to infants aged eight months or younger, or to adults aged 61 and above.

Travellers are also required to complete an online Ghana Health Declaration Form before arriving in the country.

Notably, this requirement extends to transit passengers passing through Ghanaian airports, not just those with Ghana as their final destination.

The FCDO's guidance serves as a formal warning to British nationals that non-compliance with any of these conditions will result in denial of entry, with no exceptions outlined for those who arrive without the necessary documentation.

UK lists minimum age for overseas domestic worker visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has listed the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for an Overseas Domestic Worker visa.

The guidance applies to individuals seeking to enter or remain in the UK as household staff employed by a private sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh