US: Trump Administration Warns Foreigners Who Lie To Obtain US Citizenship

USCIS and the Department of Justice have announced a joint crackdown on individuals who obtained US citizenship through dishonesty

A Reno man identified as Kevin Jesus King appeared in court over allegations he concealed two sexual assaults on his naturalisation application

USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow warned that lying on a citizenship application carries serious consequences under the Trump administration

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The Trump administration has issued a stark warning to naturalised US citizens who obtained their status through fraudulent means, announcing that federal authorities are actively working to identify and strip citizenship from those who lied during the naturalisation process.

The warning came from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow, who confirmed that USCIS is coordinating with the Department of Justice to pursue denaturalisation cases against individuals who unlawfully secured American citizenship.

Naturalised US citizen Kevin Jesus King from Reno faces charges for concealing two sexual assaults on his citizenship application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reno man charged over concealed criminal history

The announcement followed the initial court appearance of Kevin Jesus King, a Reno man whose case prosecutors say illustrates the type of fraud the government is now actively targeting.

According to court documents and statements made in court, King committed sexual assault in July 2017 and again in March 2018. In both instances, he allegedly used force and threats of physical harm against his victims.

King submitted a naturalisation application to USCIS on 23 January 2018, which did not disclose the July 2017 assault.

The application also included a false denial that he had ever committed a criminal offence for which he was not arrested.

When he appeared before a USCIS officer on 4 June 2018 for a sworn interview, he again failed to disclose the July 2017 assault and made no mention of the March 2018 assault, which had occurred only months earlier. Eleven days after that interview, King obtained US citizenship by naturalisation.

Federal prosecutors vow aggressive prosecution

First Assistant US Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada said the case reflects a broader commitment to protecting the integrity of the immigration system.

"The integrity of our nation's lawful immigration system relies entirely on honesty and transparency," Chattah said.

"When individuals lie about a violent or fraudulent criminal history to secure the privileges of American citizenship, they violate federal law and disrespect the millions of immigrants who follow the legal process correctly. We will aggressively investigate and prosecute those who use deceit to obtain these sacred rights."

Director Edlow reinforced that message, stating: "Lying on a citizenship application is a serious crime. Under the Trump administration, if you cheat to get US citizenship, expect the consequences."

Edlow added that USCIS is working closely with the Department of Justice to identify, denaturalise, and hold accountable those who unlawfully obtain US citizenship.

The King case forms part of a wider federal effort under the current administration to review naturalisation records and pursue criminal charges where fraud is identified.

US names 2 family-based visas for residency

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has published details of two family-based immigrant visa categories.

Through these visas, foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh