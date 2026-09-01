The US government has published details of two family-based immigrant visa pathways available to foreign nationals seeking permanent residency

One category covers immediate relatives of US citizens and has no annual cap on the number of people who can be admitted each fiscal year

The second category applies to more distant family relationships and is subject to a strict numerical limit, which can result in longer waiting times

The United States government has published details of two family-based immigrant visa categories through which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency in the country.

According to the federal government, any foreign citizen seeking to live permanently in the US must first secure an immigrant visa.

The US government details two family-based immigrant visa pathways for permanent residency: Immediate Relative visas with no cap and Family Preference visas with limits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To be eligible, the applicant must be sponsored by a qualifying family member who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident status, commonly referred to as a green card.

2 family-based visa categories explained

The first category is the Immediate Relative visa, which is available to spouses, children and parents of US citizens. A key feature of this route is that it carries no annual numerical cap, meaning there is no ceiling on how many applicants can be admitted through it in any given fiscal year. This makes it one of the more accessible pathways for those who qualify.

The second category is the Family Preference visa, which covers a broader range of family relationships. It applies to more distant relatives of US citizens as well as certain specified relationships with Lawful Permanent Residents. Unlike the Immediate Relative route, this category is subject to a strict annual numerical limit. When demand exceeds the number of visas available, applicants may face considerable waiting periods before a visa becomes accessible.

What applicants need to know

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring permanent residency in the US through family connections, the distinction between the two categories carries significant practical implications.

Those who qualify as immediate relatives of a US citizen benefit from the absence of an annual cap, which removes one of the most common bureaucratic hurdles associated with immigration applications.

Applicants falling under the Family Preference category, however, face a different set of challenges.

Because the number of visas issued each year is fixed, high demand in certain relationship brackets can push waiting times well beyond initial expectations, making early planning and awareness of processing timelines essential for prospective applicants.

Trump plans to revoke 200,000 B1/B2 visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government is preparing to revoke the business and tourist visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for or have active asylum cases.

The move is expected to be formally announced within weeks and will target holders of B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 who subsequently filed for asylum.

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Source: YEN.com.gh