Denmark Lists Family Members Eligible To Join Foreign Workers in the Country

The Danish government has outlined which family members qualify to join foreign nationals holding residence and work permits in Denmark

Spouses, registered partners, cohabiting partners, and children under 18 are among the relatives eligible to apply

Denmark's immigration authority also noted that relatives outside the standard categories may be considered in extraordinary circumstances

Denmark's government has confirmed that foreign nationals holding a valid residence and work permit in the country are entitled to bring certain family members to join them, according to guidance published by the Danish immigration authority.

The rules apply to individuals already residing in Denmark under a work permit as well as those in the process of relocating there.

Denmark confirms foreign workers can bring spouses and children under 18 on residence permits, clarifying eligibility and application processes for family reunification. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as an accompanying family member

The Danish immigration authority sets out four categories of relatives who may apply for a residence permit as accompanying family members: spouses of the foreign worker, registered partners, cohabiting partners, and children under the age of 18 who are living at home.

Beyond these standard categories, the authority noted that other relatives may be considered in exceptional cases, though such applications are treated as exceptions rather than routine approvals.

How and when to apply

Family members are permitted to submit their residence permit applications at the same time the primary permit holder, referred to as the sponsor, files their own application.

The Danish immigration authority advised accompanying family members to apply as early as possible, particularly when submitting alongside the sponsor, as doing so can help simplify and speed up the overall process.

For family members of a person holding a Danish green card, the authority noted that separate guidance exists covering the specific rules and requirements applicable to that category.

Denmark has in recent years adjusted various aspects of its immigration framework, making clarity around family reunification rules particularly relevant for foreign professionals considering relocation to the country.

Denmark explains how foreigners can join the army

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark has outlined the official conditions under which foreigners may qualify to serve in its armed forces.

Under the rules, foreigners may serve either under the same conditions as Danish conscripts or by committing to longer-term contracts and completing specialist training programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh