UK Explains Earliest Time To Apply for a Student Visa From Within the UK

The UK government has published guidance setting out the earliest point at which students in Britain can apply for a new Student visa

A specific application window tied to the start date of a student's new course applies to all in-country applicants

Students also face a firm deadline linked to their current visa expiry date that determines whether they can apply from within the UK

The UK government has released official guidance clarifying when students who are already living in Britain can submit a new Student visa application, laying out a precise timeline with both an earliest and a latest permitted date for submission.

The guidance confirms that students applying from within the United Kingdom can submit their application no earlier than three months before their new course is due to begin.

UK government releases guidance on Student visa applications, detailing deadlines tied to course start dates and current visa expirations for in-country students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This rule applies exclusively to in-country applicants and does not govern those applying from outside Britain.

The narrow window students must navigate

Beyond the earliest permitted date, the guidance also establishes a firm upper limit: applicants must submit before their current visa expires. In addition, the new course must commence within 28 days of the expiry date of the existing visa.

Together, these two conditions create a tight corridor within which students must act.

Applying before the three-month window opens is not permitted, while waiting until after the visa has expired or allowing a gap of more than 28 days between an expiry and the start of a new course could result in a student losing lawful permission to remain in the country.

What happens if students miss the window

The rules are designed to maintain continuity of study and prevent students from staying in the UK beyond the terms granted under their current leave.

Students who fall outside these conditions, whether by applying too late or allowing too large a gap between their visa expiry and course start, may be required to apply from outside the UK. That route involves a different application process and a separate set of timelines, which could disrupt study plans significantly.

The guidance serves as a reminder that managing the timing of a visa application is as critical as meeting the eligibility requirements themselves.

Students approaching a course transition are advised to check their current visa expiry date and confirm their new course start date well in advance to ensure they apply within the permitted window.

UK announces new child passport fees and rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government published the latest costs for renewing a child's passport.

According to the UK authorities, renewing a child's passport online costs £66.50, equivalent to about GH¢1,050.

Parents who opt to submit a standard paper application by post will pay £80, or approximately GH¢1,260.

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Source: YEN.com.gh