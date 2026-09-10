Popular Mexican bodybuilder and fitness trainer Einar Méndez collapsed at a Mexico City gym on Friday, September 4, 2026

His wife Yan Méndez confirmed he suffered a sudden heart attack after finishing his workout routine on their 30th wedding anniversary

Mexican TV presenter Martha Debayle, who worked with Méndez for nine years, shared an emotional tribute following his death

Einar Méndez, widely known in fitness circles as Einar Pro, died on Friday, 4 September 2026, after suffering a sudden heart attack at a gym in Mexico City. He was 48 years old.

Popular bodybuilder Einar Méndez dies at 48 after a heart attack at Mexico City Gym. Image credit: Emeka Onuarah

Source: Facebook

His wife, Yan Méndez, confirmed that he had just completed his exercise routine when the cardiac episode occurred, describing it as a "fulminant heart attack."

The incident took place at a venue central to both his livelihood and his identity as a professional athlete.

Einar Méndez's death announced by Mexican presenter

News of his passing reached the public through Mexican television presenter Martha Debayle, who had worked alongside Méndez for approximately nine years.

Debayle paid tribute in an emotional public statement, describing him as someone who pushed those around him to perform at their highest level.

Their professional relationship grew into a personal friendship over their collaboration.

Throughout his career, Méndez earned recognition as both a bodybuilding champion and a personal trainer.

He contributed to several fitness initiatives, including Summer Body, New Year New Me and Extreme Makeover 2019, building a reputation for helping clients transform their health.

He also cultivated a substantial online presence, using digital platforms to share training programmes, nutritional guidance and wellness content.

Einar Méndez died on 30th wedding anniversary

The day of his death carried a particularly painful significance for his family. Méndez and Yan were marking their 30th wedding anniversary on 4 September 2026.

Earlier that morning, he had posted a tribute to his wife on social media, expressing his love for her and their family. The couple had three daughters together.

Yan later spoke publicly about her husband, describing him as a man devoted to both his family and his profession. She reflected on his commitment to helping others improve their physical well-being and the joy he derived from his work in fitness.

Méndez's sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from former clients, colleagues and followers across the fitness community.

The Facebook report announcing Einar's death is below.

Mexican musician Jonathan and family shot dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife, young daughter and nanny, who were found shot dead at their home near Mexico City. Authorities arrested two men in connection with the killings.

Investigators believe one suspect may have used a personal relationship with Meléndez to gain access to the family residence. The case has drawn widespread attention following the deaths of the musician’s family members and the arrest of the alleged perpetrators.

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Source: YEN.com.gh