Lionel Richie remained in a St. Louis intensive care unit as doctors conducted tests for possible cardiac-related issues

The hospitalisation followed reports that Richie visibly struggled near the end of his Muny concert, asking for a chair to sit while singing his final song

This marks the second medical emergency of Richie's current tour, after he fell ill onstage in St. Paul, Minnesota, in June

Lionel Richie is currently receiving medical care in a St. Louis intensive care unit, where doctors are conducting tests related to potential cardiac concerns, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed.

Lionel Richie gets admitted to intensive care unit in St Louis. Photo source: @lionelrichie

Source: Instagram

The 75-year-old music legend checked himself into hospital following his Saturday night show at The Muny in St. Louis, after concertgoers observed him struggling visibly during the closing stretch of his set.

Towards the end of his performance, Richie reportedly asked members of his team to bring him a chair so he could remain seated while singing his final number, "All Night Long."

Lionel Richie's hospital stay extended

Initial reports suggested doctors were also looking into the possibility of mild dehydration, with the singer expecting to leave on Tuesday.

His stay has since extended, however, as medical professionals continue their examinations. Sources now indicate he is expected to be discharged on Wednesday, September 2, though his representatives have not made any public statement about his condition.

This is not the first health scare to disrupt Richie's current tour. Back in June, he was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, after collapsing ill onstage on the opening night of the run.

He told the audience that he felt "dizzy" and "strange" before cutting the show short. That incident led to the postponement of a planned tour stop in Chicago.

Tour on pause ahead of San Francisco date

Richie is currently taking a break from touring commitments, with his next scheduled performance pencilled in for September 26 in San Francisco.

The gap gives him time to recover, though the back-to-back medical episodes have raised fresh questions about his health heading into the final stretch of the tour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh