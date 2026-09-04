Mexican keyboardist Jonathan Meléndez of Camilo Séptimo was found dead alongside his pregnant wife, young daughter and nanny at their home

The four victims were discovered at a residence in Atizapán de Zaragoza, with authorities arresting two men in connection with the killings

Investigators believe one of the suspects used a personal connection to Meléndez to gain entry into the family residence to cause the harm

Jonathan Meléndez, a keyboardist with the Mexican band Camilo Séptimo, has been found shot dead alongside his pregnant wife, their three-year-old daughter and the family's nanny at their home near Mexico City.

Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife, daughter, and nanny found shot dead. Image credit: True Crime Cases

Source: Facebook

The four victims were discovered on Tuesday, 1 September 2026, at a property in the Zona Esmeralda area of Atizapán de Zaragoza, in the State of Mexico. Jonathan Meléndez was 38 years old.

His wife was 35, and the nanny, the fourth victim, was a 21-year-old woman.

Jonathan Meléndez and family killed

According to the State of Mexico Prosecutor's Office, two of the victims were found with their hands bound.

Three of the four, including the young child, sustained gunshot wounds to the head, while a fourth victim was shot in the back.

A six-year-old boy was also found at the property and was unharmed.

Investigators estimate the attack took place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on the same day the bodies were discovered.

Two men, identified by authorities as Diego Sebastián "N" and Gerardo "N", were subsequently arrested in connection with the killings.

While no formal motive has been disclosed, investigators believe one of the suspects had a prior personal relationship with Meléndez and may have exploited that connection to gain access to the family home.

Camilo Séptimo and officials respond

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, confirmed the arrests and stated that security agencies responded swiftly given the gravity of the crime.

Camilo Séptimo publicly acknowledged the loss of their bandmate in an emotional statement shared on social media.

The group referred to Meléndez by his nickname, "Honas", and paid tribute to his contributions as a musician, remembering him with love and gratitude while celebrating the time they shared.

Beyond his work with the band, Meléndez was also recognised as a music producer and composer, and his death has drawn an outpouring of grief from within the music community.

The Facebook post about Jonathan Meléndez and his family's killing is below.

Cesar Gastelum shot dead while livestreaming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic shooting of Cesar Gastelum, a prominent Mexican social media influencer, who was killed while livestreaming outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan.

His death has sparked widespread discussion regarding the risks faced by public figures in regions plagued by cartel violence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh