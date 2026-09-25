Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to reopen the country's Mission in Ireland as part of a broader diplomatic push

Deputy Minister James Gyakye Quayson travelled to Dublin on an official working visit ahead of the Mission's reopening

Quayson met with Morocco's Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Lahcen Mahraoui, who also serves as Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Dublin

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Ghana is preparing to reopen its diplomatic Mission in Ireland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed, signalling a renewed effort to deepen ties with the European nation.

Ghana plans to reopen its diplomatic Mission in Ireland as Deputy Minister James Gyakye Quayson visits Dublin and meets Morocco’s ambassador to advance ties. Image credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement came after Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson, who is also a Member of Parliament, travelled to Dublin on an official working visit on September 23, 2026.

The visit was specifically tied to preparations for the Mission's return, making it one of the more concrete steps taken toward re-establishing Ghana's formal diplomatic presence in Ireland.

Quayson meets African Diplomatic Corps Dean

During his time in the Irish capital, the Deputy Minister held talks with Dr Lahcen Mahraoui, Morocco's Ambassador to Ireland and the current Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Dublin.

The two officials used the meeting to exchange views on issues of shared concern and to explore avenues for stronger cooperation within the diplomatic community based in Ireland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the engagement as a constructive one, noting that it reflected Ghana's broader commitment to fostering dialogue and building meaningful partnerships that serve the interests of all parties involved.

Ghana's diplomatic engagement with Ireland

The reopening of Ghana's Mission in Ireland is expected to provide a permanent base for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ghana has maintained diplomatic relations with Ireland, and restoring a physical presence there would give Ghanaian citizens in Ireland more direct access to consular services while also boosting trade and people-to-people ties.

The Ministry indicated that Quayson's visit formed part of a wider working programme in Ireland, with further engagements planned as the country moves closer to formally relaunching its operations there.

African countries on Ireland's Visa Fee Exemption list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five African countries made it onto Ireland's official visa fee exemption list, according to a confirmation from the country's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The details are published on the Irish Immigration Service's website, which outlines the full schedule of pre-clearance and entry visa fees for 2026.

While the exemption list spans multiple regions globally, only a small number of African nations appear on it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh